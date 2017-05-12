New Summer Program: Dance 2 Art

When Lindsey Peers, the owner of the Craft Studio on the UES had a hard time finding summer programming for her 2.5-year-old that had camp-like feel but with a caregiver inclusion aspect she took matters into her own hands and partnered with fellow local business Ballet Academy East (BAE) to form Dance 2 Art!

She discovered that there were a ton of moms like her who wanted to wait for separation until school in the fall. So, in partnership BAE, she came up with an awesome caregiver-and-program for 2-year-olds this summer.

Dance 2 Art is a fun summer program for 2-year-olds and their parents or caregivers, combining some of the most beloved and popular aspects of both the Craft Studio and BAE.

Dance 2 Art will run June 27 – August 17, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 3-4:45pm. Parents can sign up for a full eight weeks or day by day.

Register online at balletacademyeast.com!

