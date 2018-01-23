The Playroom NYC has long been an excellent place to bring your toddler on a rainy afternoon. And although the space itself is shoe-free, the moms behind The Playroom have teamed up with fashion-forward website kidsshoes.com to create a new line for designer Sydney Jordyn.

The collection, available exclusively from kidsshoes.com, was designed to fit the needs of busy NYC kids and their moms. All the shoes are designed with comfort in mind, and with whimsical glitter and heart motifs sitting alongside edgier styles in black and gray, there’s a shoe for every child’s aesthetic.