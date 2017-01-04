New School: Eastside Day School

Eastside Day School is a warm and nurturing environment on the UES for ages 12 months to 3 years

Are you looking for a day school that can provide social and emotional development for your children? The Eastside Day School is offering a new progressive year-round program for a full-time commitment.

Eastside Day School is a warm and nurturing environment on the UES from the founders of Gymtime Rhythm and Glues and York Avenue Preschool. Currently, they are open for children ages 12 months to 3 years, and will be welcoming children up to age 5 starting in fall 2017.

Eastside Day School aims to make children feel comfortable in the classroom and to provide a high quality education through play-based activities.

To learn more, visit eastsidedayschool.com!

