Lingua Franca Releases New Kids Cashmere Sweaters

    Lingua Franca’s new line of cashmere sweaters for kids are sure to put a smile on your face with their ironic, topical slogans.

     By Abigail Rubel

    No matter what you’re stressing over—the news, work, getting your kid out the door in the morning—everyone needs something to smile about. Lingua Franca’s new kids line provides that in spades.

    The brand has long been a favorite for their focus on sustainability and social justice. All their sweaters are fair trade and hand embroidered by women living in NYC, and a portion of the proceeds is donated to a good cause.

    So whether your child is a “stable genius,” a “bad hombre,” or simply believes “the future is female,” the luxurious sweaters in sizes 2T-6T are sure to put a smile on their face as well as yours.

