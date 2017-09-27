Net Generation Is Changing The Way NYC Kids Feel About Tennis

Tennis has been a staple in many cultures around the world for centuries. Many American tennis players have even become household names and role models to young children around the world. Taking notice, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) is continuing their innovative nature in tennis with Net Generation.

Net Generation is the USTA’s youth brand for American tennis that aims to create a welcoming and positive environment and inspire tennis players, parents, and providers (like coaches, organizers, etc.).

“It’s all about providing players the opportunity to enjoy tennis on their own terms,” says Craig Morris, general manager of community tennis and youth tennis for USTA.

With all the initiatives of Net Generation, it’s no wonder it’s already a hit in communities. The brand revolves around “empowerment, unity, and play,” which is obvious by the different available programs. For starters, the platform has an initiative that connects providers to players.

Just by going on the website, coaches are able to sign up and create a profile in the database to make it easier for coaches and players to find each other and collaborate. Since creating a safe, fun environment for providers, parents, and players is important to Net Generation, providers must undergo “a background check conducted by the National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), the only background screening company endorsed by the National Council of Youth Sports,” Morris says. Parents, players, and providers can also look forward to accessing to different programs, events, gear, and more from Net Generation.

The website also includes different sections for parents and players to stay connected and tutorial videos on different skills to help players succeed in tennis. They even work to keep players engaged with fun social media challenges that show of their skills like the #TrickShotShowdown challenge. The brand “puts more emphasis on learning through play and building character on and off the court, not just drills and competition.”

Net Generation’s dedication to youth tennis in America does not stop there. They also have a tennis program available to schools nationwide, The Net Generation School Tennis Program. It works through USTA’s 17 sections to make sure schools and school districts are supported on the local level. The tennis program also provides “curricula, in-service training, grants, equipment,” and other support services and resources at no cost to the school.

With Net Generation, anyone can get started playing tennis, no matter his or her age or skill level. It connects players to courts all over, providing access to smaller courts and tennis racquets and slower and lower bouncing tennis balls to help beginner players learn more easily and quickly.

“Net Generation will continuously evolve on how we engage and inspire kids to get into the sport,” Morris says. They are even working on a suite of easy-to-use tools and features to support players and providers.

Net Generation is already working hard as a trailblazer in youth tennis in America. They are setting the bar high by uniting providers, players, and parents across the country and providing countless services and programs to players to help improve their skill.