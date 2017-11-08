New York Family Magazine
    • Your Neighborhood Birthday Party Guide

    For our annual winter birthday party guide, we’ve created the ultimate roadmap to celebrating in your own backyard (which ever neighborhood or borough that may be in)

     By New York Family

    Gymtime

    Everyone always says that New York is a “city of neighborhoods”—so for our annual winter birthday party guide, we’ve created the ultimate roadmap to celebrating in your own backyard, whether that’s the UES, deep downtown, or even in the outer boroughs and beyond!

    MANHATTAN

    Battery Park City
    Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

    Central Park
    Corbin’s Crusaders, corbinscrusaders.com
    Victorian Gardens, victoriangardensnyc.com
    Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org

    Chelsea
    16 Handles, 16handles.com
    Bowlmor, bowlmor.com
    Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com/birthday
    HiArt!, hiartkids.com
    Kids at Work, kidsatworknyc.com
    YMCA, ymcanyc.org

    Chinatown
    YMCA, ymcanyc.org

    East Village
    14th Street Y, 14streety.org
    16 Handles, 16handles.com

    Financial District
    Kidville, kidville.com
    Pine Street School, greenivyenrichment.com

    Flatiron
    apple seeds, appleseedsplay.com
    Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    SPiN, newyork.wearespin.com
    TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com

    Garment District
    Galli Theater, gallitheaterny.com
    The Horticulture Society (The Hort), thehort.org

    Greenwich Village
    CuRious Candy, curiouscandy.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

    Harlem
    My Gym, mygym.com
    West Side Taekwondo, westsidetkd.com
    YMCA, ymcanyc.org

    Hell’s Kitchen
    Advantage QuickStart Tennis, advantagetennisclubs.com
    Gazillion Bubble Show, gazillionbubbleshow.com
    The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, intrepidmuseum.org
    Lucky Strike Lanes, bowlluckystrike.com

    Kips Bay
    Advantage QuickStart Tennis, advantagetennisclubs.com
    Broadway Birthday Bashes at the PIT, broadwaybirthdaybashes.com

    Midtown East
    Gotham Tennis Academy, birthday@gothamtennis.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    YMCA, ymcanyc.org

    Midtown West
    Carnegie Hall, carnegiehall.org
    Dave & Buster’s, daveandbusters.com
    The Fashion Class, thefashionclass.com
    Kidville, kidville.com

    Murray Hill
    16 Handles, 16handles.com
    Gymboree Play & Music, gymboreeclasses.com

    Times Square
    Bowlmor, bowlmor.com
    Madame Tussauds, madametussaudsny.com

    Tribeca
    Citibabes, citibabes.com
    Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA), cmany.org
    Gymboree Play & Music, gymboreeclasses.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    Playgarden, playgardennyc.com

    Union Square
    Kidville, kidville.com
    Peridance Capezio Center, peridance.com

    Upper East Side
    16 Handles, 16handles.com
    92Y, 92y.org
    Advantage QuickStart Tennis, advantagetennisclubs.com
    Applause NYC, applauseny.com
    The Art Farm in the City, theartfarms.org
    Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org
    Ballet Academy East, baenyc.com
    Classic Kids Photography, classickids.com
    CoolMess, coolmess.com
    Cozy’s Cuts for Kids, cozyscutsforkids.com
    The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com
    CuRious Candy, curiouscandy.com
    Dylan’s Candy Bar, dylanscandybar.com
    Fastbreak Sports, fastbreakkids.com
    For Kids Only at Equinox Sports, equinox.com/forkidsonly
    French Institute Alliance Francais, fiaf.org
    The Gaga Center, gagacenter.com
    Gotham Tennis Academy, birthday@gothamtennis.com
    Gymboree Play & Music, gymboreeclasses.com
    Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net
    Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com
    Kids at Art, kidsatartnyc.com
    Kids in Sports, kidsinsports.com
    Let’s Dress Up!, letsdressupnyc.com
    Loop of the Loom, loopoftheloom.com
    MAGIC Activity Center, magicactivitycenter.com
    Museum of the City of New York, mcny.org
    My Gym, mygym.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    Pins & Needles, pinsandneedlesnyc.com
    The Playroom NYC, theplayroomnyc.com
    SciTech Kids, sci-techkids.com
    Tie Dye Town, tiedyetown.com
    TLB Music, tlbmusic.com
    Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com
    Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, yyaa.org
    Zaniac Learning, zaniaclearning.com

    Upper West Side
    16 Handles, 16handles.com
    ACT Programs, actprograms.org
    Advantage QuickStart Tennis, advantagetennisclubs.com
    American Museum of Natural History, amnh.org
    apple seeds, appleseedsplay.com
    Children’s Museum of Manhattan, cmom.org
    Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com
    Corbin’s Crusaders, corbinscrusaders.com
    DiMenna Children’s History Museum at the New-York Historical Society, nyhistory.org
    Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com
    For Kids Only at Equinox Sports, equinox.com/forkidsonly
    Gotham Tennis Academy, birthday@gothamtennis.com
    Gymboree Play & Music, gymboreeclasses.com
    JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
    Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy, ktuga.com
    Kids of Summer, kidsofsummer.com
    Kidville, kidville.com
    LAUNCH Math & Science, launchmath.com
    Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com
    My Gym, mygym.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    RoboFun, robofun.org
    Soccer by Coach Fher, coachfher.com
    Symphony Space, symphonyspace.org
    Tie Dye Town, tiedyetown.com
    Voila Chocolat, voila-chocolat.com
    YMCA, ymcanyc.org

    BROOKLYN

    Bayridge
    Gymboree Play & Music, gymboreeclasses.com

    Bedford-Stuyvesant
    YMCA, ymcanyc.org

    Boerum Hill
    New York Transit Museum, nytransitmuseum.org

    Brooklyn Heights
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

    Cobble Hill
    Kidville, kidville.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    Pixel Academy, pixelacademy.org

    Coney Island
    Luna Park, lunaparknyc.com
    Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org
    YMCA, ymcanyc.org

    Crown Heights
    Brooklyn Children’s Museum, brooklynkids.org

    DUMBO
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

    Fort Greene
    ConstructionKids, constructionkids.com

    Greenpoint
    YMCA, ymcanyc.org

    Park Slope
    Gymboree Play & Music, gymboreeclasses.com
    Kidville, kidville.com
    My Gym, mygym.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    YMCA, ymcanyc.org

    Prospect Park
    LeFrak Center at Lakeside, lakesidebrooklyn.com
    Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org

    Williamsburg
    16 Handles, 16handles.com

    OUTER BOROUGHS

    Bronx
    Billy Beez, billybeezus.com
    Kidville, kidville.com
    Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org
    YMCA, ymcanyc.org

    Queens
    Gymboree Play & Music, gymboreeclasses.com
    My Gym, mygym.com
    New York Hall of Science, nysci.org
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    Queens County Farm Museum, queensfarm.org
    Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org
    YMCA, ymcanyc.org

    Randall’s Island
    SPORTIME Randall’s Island, sportimeny.com

    Roosevelt Island
    Advantage QuickStart Tennis, advantagetennisclubs.com

    Staten Island
    Gymboree Play & Music, gymboreeclasses.com
    YMCA, ymcanyc.org

    PARTIES THAT COME TO YOU

    GetCoiffed, getcoiffed.com
    Little Maestros, littlemaestros.com
    Mad Science of New York City & Westchester, newyorkcity.madscience.org
    Mo’ Motion, momotion.org
    Mystery & Mayhem, mysteryandmayhem.com
    Nicole Schumann Designs’ Beading and Jewelry Making Parties, nicoleschumanndesigns.com
    Simply Sports, simplysports.net
    Soccer by Coach Fher, coachfher.com
    Super Soccer Stars, supersoccerstars.com/birthdays
    Twinkle Party, twinklepartyfun.com
    Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com

    OUTSIDE THE CITY

    The Hamptons
    The Art Farm in the City, theartfarms.org
    Gotham Tennis Academy, birthday@gothamtennis.com
    The Green School, the-green-school.org
    Super Soccer Stars, supersoccerstars.com/birthdays

    Nassau County
    Bounce!, bounceonit.com
    Dave & Buster’s, daveandbusters.com
    The Fashion Class, thefashionclass.com
    Kidville, kidville.com
    Mystery & Mayhem, mysteryandmayhem.com

    Rockland County
    Billy Beez, billybeezus.com
    Bounce!, bounceonit.com

    Westchester
    Gotham Tennis Academy, birthday@gothamtennis.com
    Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com
    Kids in Sports, kidsinsports.com
    Kidville, kidville.com
    LEGOLAND Discovery Westchester, legolanddiscoverycenter.com/Westchester
    Mad Science of New York City & Westchester, newyorkcity.madscience.org
    Mystery & Mayhem, mysteryandmayhem.com
    Super Soccer Stars, supersoccerstars.com/birthdays

