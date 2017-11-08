Your Neighborhood Birthday Party Guide

Everyone always says that New York is a “city of neighborhoods”—so for our annual winter birthday party guide, we’ve created the ultimate roadmap to celebrating in your own backyard, whether that’s the UES, deep downtown, or even in the outer boroughs and beyond!

MANHATTAN



Battery Park City

Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com



Central Park

Corbin’s Crusaders, corbinscrusaders.com

Victorian Gardens, victoriangardensnyc.com

Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org

Chelsea

16 Handles, 16handles.com

Bowlmor, bowlmor.com

Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com/birthday

HiArt!, hiartkids.com

Kids at Work, kidsatworknyc.com

YMCA, ymcanyc.org



Chinatown

YMCA, ymcanyc.org



East Village

14th Street Y, 14streety.org

16 Handles, 16handles.com

Financial District

Kidville, kidville.com

Pine Street School, greenivyenrichment.com

Flatiron

apple seeds, appleseedsplay.com

Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

SPiN, newyork.wearespin.com

TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com

Garment District

Galli Theater, gallitheaterny.com

The Horticulture Society (The Hort), thehort.org



Greenwich Village

CuRious Candy, curiouscandy.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

Harlem

My Gym, mygym.com

West Side Taekwondo, westsidetkd.com

YMCA, ymcanyc.org

Hell’s Kitchen

Advantage QuickStart Tennis, advantagetennisclubs.com

Gazillion Bubble Show, gazillionbubbleshow.com

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, intrepidmuseum.org

Lucky Strike Lanes, bowlluckystrike.com

Kips Bay

Advantage QuickStart Tennis, advantagetennisclubs.com

Broadway Birthday Bashes at the PIT, broadwaybirthdaybashes.com

Midtown East

Gotham Tennis Academy, birthday@gothamtennis.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

YMCA, ymcanyc.org

Midtown West

Carnegie Hall, carnegiehall.org

Dave & Buster’s, daveandbusters.com

The Fashion Class, thefashionclass.com

Kidville, kidville.com

Murray Hill

16 Handles, 16handles.com

Gymboree Play & Music, gymboreeclasses.com

Times Square

Bowlmor, bowlmor.com

Madame Tussauds, madametussaudsny.com

Tribeca

Citibabes, citibabes.com

Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA), cmany.org

Gymboree Play & Music, gymboreeclasses.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

Playgarden, playgardennyc.com

Union Square

Kidville, kidville.com

Peridance Capezio Center, peridance.com

Upper East Side

16 Handles, 16handles.com

92Y, 92y.org

Advantage QuickStart Tennis, advantagetennisclubs.com

Applause NYC, applauseny.com

The Art Farm in the City, theartfarms.org

Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org

Ballet Academy East, baenyc.com

Classic Kids Photography, classickids.com

CoolMess, coolmess.com

Cozy’s Cuts for Kids, cozyscutsforkids.com

The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com

CuRious Candy, curiouscandy.com

Dylan’s Candy Bar, dylanscandybar.com

Fastbreak Sports, fastbreakkids.com

For Kids Only at Equinox Sports, equinox.com/forkidsonly

French Institute Alliance Francais, fiaf.org

The Gaga Center, gagacenter.com

Gotham Tennis Academy, birthday@gothamtennis.com

Gymboree Play & Music, gymboreeclasses.com

Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net

Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com

Kids at Art, kidsatartnyc.com

Kids in Sports, kidsinsports.com

Let’s Dress Up!, letsdressupnyc.com

Loop of the Loom, loopoftheloom.com

MAGIC Activity Center, magicactivitycenter.com

Museum of the City of New York, mcny.org

My Gym, mygym.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

Pins & Needles, pinsandneedlesnyc.com

The Playroom NYC, theplayroomnyc.com

SciTech Kids, sci-techkids.com

Tie Dye Town, tiedyetown.com

TLB Music, tlbmusic.com

Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com

Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, yyaa.org

Zaniac Learning, zaniaclearning.com

Upper West Side

16 Handles, 16handles.com

ACT Programs, actprograms.org

Advantage QuickStart Tennis, advantagetennisclubs.com

American Museum of Natural History, amnh.org

apple seeds, appleseedsplay.com

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, cmom.org

Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com

Corbin’s Crusaders, corbinscrusaders.com

DiMenna Children’s History Museum at the New-York Historical Society, nyhistory.org

Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com

For Kids Only at Equinox Sports, equinox.com/forkidsonly

Gotham Tennis Academy, birthday@gothamtennis.com

Gymboree Play & Music, gymboreeclasses.com

JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org

Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy, ktuga.com

Kids of Summer, kidsofsummer.com

Kidville, kidville.com

LAUNCH Math & Science, launchmath.com

Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com

My Gym, mygym.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

RoboFun, robofun.org

Soccer by Coach Fher, coachfher.com

Symphony Space, symphonyspace.org

Tie Dye Town, tiedyetown.com

Voila Chocolat, voila-chocolat.com

YMCA, ymcanyc.org

BROOKLYN

Bayridge

Gymboree Play & Music, gymboreeclasses.com

Bedford-Stuyvesant

YMCA, ymcanyc.org



Boerum Hill

New York Transit Museum, nytransitmuseum.org

Brooklyn Heights

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

Cobble Hill

Kidville, kidville.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

Pixel Academy, pixelacademy.org

Coney Island

Luna Park, lunaparknyc.com

Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org

YMCA, ymcanyc.org

Crown Heights

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, brooklynkids.org

DUMBO

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

Fort Greene

ConstructionKids, constructionkids.com

Greenpoint

YMCA, ymcanyc.org

Park Slope

Gymboree Play & Music, gymboreeclasses.com

Kidville, kidville.com

My Gym, mygym.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

YMCA, ymcanyc.org

Prospect Park

LeFrak Center at Lakeside, lakesidebrooklyn.com

Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org

Williamsburg

16 Handles, 16handles.com

OUTER BOROUGHS

Bronx

Billy Beez, billybeezus.com

Kidville, kidville.com

Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org

YMCA, ymcanyc.org

Queens

Gymboree Play & Music, gymboreeclasses.com

My Gym, mygym.com

New York Hall of Science, nysci.org

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

Queens County Farm Museum, queensfarm.org

Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org

YMCA, ymcanyc.org

Randall’s Island

SPORTIME Randall’s Island, sportimeny.com

Roosevelt Island

Advantage QuickStart Tennis, advantagetennisclubs.com

Staten Island

Gymboree Play & Music, gymboreeclasses.com

YMCA, ymcanyc.org



SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKLY SCOOP A curated selection of the best of New York Family’s print and online content in your inbox each week, including parenting, education, lifestyle, and family fun coverage for parents of toddlers to tweens. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample New York Family Education See Sample New York Family Mitzvah See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Leave this field empty if you're human:

PARTIES THAT COME TO YOU



GetCoiffed, getcoiffed.com

Little Maestros, littlemaestros.com

Mad Science of New York City & Westchester, newyorkcity.madscience.org

Mo’ Motion, momotion.org

Mystery & Mayhem, mysteryandmayhem.com

Nicole Schumann Designs’ Beading and Jewelry Making Parties, nicoleschumanndesigns.com

Simply Sports, simplysports.net

Soccer by Coach Fher, coachfher.com

Super Soccer Stars, supersoccerstars.com/birthdays

Twinkle Party, twinklepartyfun.com

Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com

OUTSIDE THE CITY

The Hamptons

The Art Farm in the City, theartfarms.org

Gotham Tennis Academy, birthday@gothamtennis.com

The Green School, the-green-school.org

Super Soccer Stars, supersoccerstars.com/birthdays

Nassau County

Bounce!, bounceonit.com

Dave & Buster’s, daveandbusters.com

The Fashion Class, thefashionclass.com

Kidville, kidville.com

Mystery & Mayhem, mysteryandmayhem.com

Rockland County

Billy Beez, billybeezus.com

Bounce!, bounceonit.com



Westchester

Gotham Tennis Academy, birthday@gothamtennis.com

Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com

Kids in Sports, kidsinsports.com

Kidville, kidville.com

LEGOLAND Discovery Westchester, legolanddiscoverycenter.com/Westchester

Mad Science of New York City & Westchester, newyorkcity.madscience.org

Mystery & Mayhem, mysteryandmayhem.com

Super Soccer Stars, supersoccerstars.com/birthdays