10 NYC Restaurants To Try For National Lobster Day
Celebrate National Lobster Day on June 15 at these local family-friendly seafood spots
June 15 is National Lobster Day, and there's no better excuse to take the whole family out to feast on the ultimate summer food: Delicious lobster rolls! These 10 family-friendly NYC restaurants offer fresh seafood and more to keep the whole fam happy and full!
Brooklyn Crab
Only a few steps away from the Hudson River, this tri-level seafood shack offers seafood from shrimp, oysters and crab to lobster, scallops and more. Get ready to feast with buckets of crab and raw oysters. In addition, they feature indoor and outdoor dining along with mini-golf and arcade games. Located at 24 Reed Street, Brooklyn. brooklyncrab.com
Luke's Lobster
Known for their lobster rolls, Luke's Lobster offers fun-family dining Maine-style shacks. Multiple locations throughout the city ensure your lobster fix is satisfied. Luke's has locations in the East Village, the Financial District, Midtown East, NoMad, Times Square, Park Slope, on Upper East Side, and on the Upper West Side. lukeslobster.com
Nick's Lobster House
Overlooking a view of the water, the outdoor deck at Nick's Lobster House is a scenic place to enjoy some good food. Feast on fresh lobsters or enjoy a weekend brunch with the family. Located at 2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn. nickslobsterhouse.com
Lobster House Joe's
This cozy, laid-back restaurant on Staten Island features a seafood and clam bar and offers all the seafood you could imagine. From lobster bisque to calamari to mussels, there's sure to be something everyone in the family enjoys. Located at 4707 Arthur Kill and 1898 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island. lobsterhousesi.com
Lobster Joint
At Lobster Joint, dishes range from classic lobster rolls and crab rolls to lobster mac and cheese. The spacious outdoor seating and the long communal picnic tables are perfect for sharing food as a family. Order lots and share the food! They have locations in Brooklyn and Queens. lobsterjoint.com
Burger & Lobster
This British-born restaurant serves only two types of food: Burgers and lobsters. With large booths, spacious seating and a laid-back atmosphere, the London-based chain also has tall aquariums filled with live lobster inside. Located at 39 West 19th Street. burgerandlobster.com
theBoil
Get ready to get your hands dirty, because theBoil offers a dining experience like no other. Food is served on disposable paper trays, and they provide blue gloves for those who don't want to get their hands messy. They don't accept credit cards, so make sure to bring cash. Located at 139 Chrystie Street. theboilny.com
City Crab Shack
The family-friendly dining area at City Crab Shack welcomes any party, large or small. Families, feel free to bring the little ones here and have a good time. The back room offers a large space for special events and parties. Not only is seating plentiful, but the raw bar offers fresh oysters and seafood. Located at 10 East 16th Street. citycrabshack.com
Red Hook Lobster Pound
Red Hook Lobster Pound's wooden picnic style-tables allow families to eat together and eat messily. The laid-back interior, bright colors and open atmosphere invite families and their kids to have fun. Keep the kids entertained the with large tanks full of live lobsters! Located at 230 Park Avenue in Manhattan, and 284 Van Brunt Street in Brooklyn. redhooklobster.com
Lobster Place
Featuring a large raw bar located in Chelsea Market, their abundance of fresh seafood is seemingly endless. Kids will surely be entertained amount of options from oysters to soup to sushi and more. Multiple seafood bars are spread out in an open space, allowing customers to roam as they eat. The choices are endless! Located at 75 9th Avenue. lobsterplace.com