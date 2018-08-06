Celebrate National Lazy Day With These 10 Activities
August 10 is the day we’ve all been waiting for—National Lazy Day. Celebrate the most relaxing day of the year with these 10 lazy activities!
-
Play a Board Game
Enjoy a day filled with fun board games and card games! From Go Fish to Chutes and Ladders, the possibilities are endless and the fun is inescapable. Not to mention, you can do all of this while sitting down.
-
Play Dress-Up
Grab those old Halloween costumes, superhero outfits, princess shoes and have a full blown photoshoot! You’d be amazed what funky ‘fits the kids might come up with.
-
Chef it Up
Lazy days are perfect for making yummy treats! Make homemade pizza or bake chocolate chip cookies for a fun activity that everyone can participate in! Check some of our recipe ideas here.
-
Print Out Activities
Print out mazes, crosswords, riddles, and more! Put on some music and get to solving these puzzles for a fun-filled activity.
-
Build a Pillow Fort
Lazy days bring out everyone’s imagination, so channel that with a good old fashioned pillow fort! Grab those old blankets and your fluffiest pillows and create castles and pirate ships right in your own living room.
-
Master Origami
Try your hand at origami and fill your lazy day with paper cranes, frogs, and more! Learn a new type of fold or see who can make a crane the fastest!
-
Craft
Crafting is the perfect lazy day activity! Break out the watercolors, clay, or play doh and get creative! Our friends at the Craft Studio have some great ideas for DIY activities.
-
Have a Spa Day
Make your own avocado face masks, paint each other’s nails, put cucumbers over your eyes, and enjoy a relaxing day at home! We have a whole how-to guide at the ready!
-
Take A Walk in the Park
Head out to your local park and take a relaxing walk! Being lazy doesn’t mean you have to be entirely inactive, and a walk in the park will keep you from going stir crazy.
-
Watch a Movie
Top off your lazy day with one big movie night! Whether you watch every “Harry Potter” movie, breeze through the “Despicable Me” series, or introduce the kiddos to “Star Wars,” this is the perfect lazy afternoon activity!