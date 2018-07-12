We All Scream For National Ice Cream Day!
Sunday, July 15 is National Ice Cream Day. These ten crazy cool places will give you an extra-special way to celebrate and cool off during the holiday!
Ice & Vice
Ice & Vice is an experimental ice cream shop that serves handcrafted ice cream, sorbet, and froyo in small, customized batches. They are reinventing frozen desserts with their edgy flavors made from top-quality ingredients. Swap out your morning coffee for their “9am” flavor (made from Vietnamese coffee and donut truffle!) or choose from one of their open bar flavors such as “Frosé” and “Amaretto Sour.” They’re open till midnight on the weekends, which makes for the perfect late-night treat! Open 12-10pm Monday-Thursday, 1pm-12am Friday & Saturday, 12-10pm Sunday. 221 East Broadway.
Taiyaki NYC
Experience the frozen Japanese snack that is taking over NYC! Taiyaki NYC is famous for artisan flavors of soft-serve ice cream blended perfectly together in a fish-shaped Japanese waffle that’s chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside. Enjoy unique flavors like Matcha green tea and Black Sesame, and see what everybody’s Instagramming about! If Japanese legend holds, this frozen treat may even bring you luck and prosperity. Sounds like a fitting place to celebrate National Ice Cream Day to us! Hours vary. 119 Baxter Street.
Van Leeuwen
Anyone who says vegan ice cream can’t be exciting and delicious just hasn’t tried Van Leeuwen’s! From their humble beginnings as a small yellow ice cream truck in Brooklyn, Van Leeuwen has grown into an artisanal ice cream phenomenon with cookbooks, grocery store pints, and various storefront locations. They pride themselves on their classic scoops made from only fresh milk and cream, egg yolks, and cane sugar, as well as their alternative vegan flavors such as “Planet Earth,” made with cashews, coconuts, and cocoa butter. All their ice cream is made from scratch in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, so it’s sure to be one-of-a-kind! Hours and locations vary.
Soft Swerve NYC
Ice cream from Soft Swerve tastes just as good as it looks! They offer four unique flavors (Ube Purple Yam, Macapuno Coconut, Matcha Green Tea, and Black Sesame) with either black chocolate or red classic cones, and their topping combinations are limitless! From Fruity Pebbles toppings to toasted almonds, Soft Swerve NYC will make your wildest ice cream dreams come true—your Instagram followers will thank you! Open Sunday-Thursday 12pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-12am, 85B Allen Street.
Morgenstern's
Morgenstern’s is a fabulous place to get that classic, old-fashioned ice cream parlor experience. They divide their Philly-style flavors by vanillas, strawberries, chocolates, coffees, and caramels. They also offer gourmet ice cream creations such as “King Kong Banana Split” and “Avocado Ice Cream Toast.” Morgensterns is taking ice cream to the next level! Pro Tip: Ask for an Affogato (espresso and ice cream!) at their coffee bar. Open 8am-11pm Sunday-Thursday, 8am-12am Friday & Saturday, 2 Rivington Street.
Momofuku Milk Bar
The unique cereal milk soft-serve creations served at Momofuku Milk Bar are guaranteed to impress the whole family! Made with milk, cornflakes, brown sugar, and a pinch of salt—this ice cream tastes just like what you’d find at the bottom of a cereal bowl. But the fun doesn’t stop there; they also offer mouth-watering “milkquakes,” crunchy cereal shakes, and chocolate-covered pretzel soft-serves! Yum! Hours and locations vary.
Big Gay Ice Cream Shop
A cult New York favorite, Big Gay Ice Cream Shop puts a satirical twist on the old-school ice cream parlor experience. Ranked by USA TODAY as the 5th best ice cream parlor in the world, Big Gay Ice Cream features renown staples such as the “Salty Pimp” and their Ginger-Curry flavored ice cream. Their colorful creations combine the classic flavors with the new and unexpected. A visit to this hot spot will leave you beaming with pride! Hours and locations vary.
NYC Summer Ice Cream Blizzard
If this list is leaving you with too many delectable options to choose from, attending the 3rd Annual Ice Cream Blizzard at Grand Bazaar might be your best bet for National Ice Cream Day. Here you can explore flavors you’ve never even heard of from the most unique artisanal ice cream vendors. Not to mention, the event will feature over one hundred designers, artists, and vintage dealers selling antique clothing, furniture, crafts, and much more! What better way for your family to indulge this holiday? Sunday July 15, 10am-5:30pm, 100 West 77th Street.
The Hummus & Pita Co.
If you’re really looking to expand your horizons on National Ice Cream Day, we’ve got the perfect treat for you. Hummus ice cream, packed with protein-rich chickpeas, tahini, pure vanilla, coconut cream, and almond milk, is launching this Sunday at The Hummus & Pita Co! Available flavors include chocolate, banana, strawberry, and cookies & cream. Their ice cream is vegan, gluten-free, and dare we say, healthy?! Our prayers have finally been answered! Women everywhere… rejoice!!! Hours and locations vary.
10Below
For all ice cream aficionados, the Thai-inspired ice cream rolls served at 10Below are an absolute must-try. The kids will love watching liquid cream turn to ice cream in under two minutes, as each ice cream order is individually rolled from the freshest ingredients right before your eyes! The founders of 10Below believe that ice cream tastes best when it’s served fresh out of the ice cream maker, with no preservatives or added flavoring, but all the toppings you could wish for! Head on down to Chinatown, East Village, or the Lower East Side to try some of their eclectic flavors! Hours and locations vary.