10Below

For all ice cream aficionados, the Thai-inspired ice cream rolls served at 10Below are an absolute must-try. The kids will love watching liquid cream turn to ice cream in under two minutes, as each ice cream order is individually rolled from the freshest ingredients right before your eyes! The founders of 10Below believe that ice cream tastes best when it’s served fresh out of the ice cream maker, with no preservatives or added flavoring, but all the toppings you could wish for! Head on down to Chinatown, East Village, or the Lower East Side to try some of their eclectic flavors! Hours and locations vary.