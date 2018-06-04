Hazar Turkish Kebab

This Brooklyn eatery provides an array of authentic Turkish foods, including pide and kebabs. Its falafel kebab consists of eight falafel and is served with rice and salad. The extensive menu features an array of appetizers, soups, and entrees perfect if you want to try something new! Open Monday-Sunday, 10am-11pm, 7224 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, 917-765-1143.