7 Places You Need To Try For International Falafel Day
This iconic Middle Eastern food is more than just a side dish. Check out these restaurants for the best falafel platters, sandwiches and more just in time for International Falafel Day (June 12)!
-
Azuri Cafe
This Israeli-inspired restaurant features many traditional Middle Eastern delights, including shawarma, kabobs, and falafel. Azuri Cafe is completely kosher, and the sandwiches and gyros are customizable with an assortment of pickles, vegetables, and sauces. Open Sunday-Thursday, 10:30am-9pm, Friday, 10:30am-sundown. 465 West 51st Street, 212-262-2920, azuricafe.com.
-
Taïm
In addition to the traditional falafel, Taïm offers a signature falafel filled with Tunisian spices, giving it a smoky flavor. With pitas, platters, and salads to choose from and customize, Taïm offers a wide variety of ways to enjoy falafel. Different locations in Midtown, NoLita, and the West Village, hours vary, taimfalafel.com.
-
Bedouin Tent
Bedouin Tent offers delicious falafel sandwiches and platters in a colorful space with charming tiled floors. The falafel contains red pepper flakes, giving it an extra kick. This cash-only restaurant offers affordable dishes as well as takeout and delivery options. Open Monday-Saturday, 11am-10pm, and Sunday 11am-10:30pm, 405 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-852-5555.
-
Kabab Cafe
This Egyptian restaurant provides an experience on top of pan-fried falafel. Owner and chef Ali El Sayed cooks up custom creations while also chatting with the customers. The friendly environment and cozy digs make the Kabab Cafe an essential falafel destination. Open Monday-Sunday, 1-5pm and 6-10pm, 25-12 Steinway Street, Queens, 718-728-9858.
-
Nish Nush
Nish Nush provides a completely vegetarian menu with multiple kinds of falafel to choose from, including a roasted pepper falafel and a spinach and mushroom-filled one, appropriately titled the Popeye Delight. With gluten-free options and fresh hummus and falafel, Nish Nush has something for everyone. Different locations in Tribeca and the Financial District, hours vary, nishnushnyc.com.
-
Wafa's Express
Wafa’s Express provides authentic Lebanese food and features crispy falafel with a soft interior. Try the falafel appetizer and sample six pieces of falafel, or the falafel sandwich with tahini and hot sauce. Open Monday-Thursday, 11am-9am, Friday & Saturday, 11am-10pm, 812 Grand Street, 718-576-3547, wafasfood.com
-
Hazar Turkish Kebab
This Brooklyn eatery provides an array of authentic Turkish foods, including pide and kebabs. Its falafel kebab consists of eight falafel and is served with rice and salad. The extensive menu features an array of appetizers, soups, and entrees perfect if you want to try something new! Open Monday-Sunday, 10am-11pm, 7224 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, 917-765-1143.