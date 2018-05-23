New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    By Amy Donovan

    National Doughnut Day is June 1, and you donut want to miss out on the best doughnuts in New York City.

    6 NYC Spots to celebrate National Doughnut Day:

    • The Doughnut Plant

      The Doughnut Plant

      This doughnut shop is known for its eclectic flavors like oatmeal, coffee cake, and matcha green tea. These handcrafted donuts are far from boring;  each one is just as tasty as it is Instagrammable. Different locations in Lower East Side, Chelsea, Brooklyn, and Queens, hours vary.

    • The Donut Pub

      The Donut Pub

      Open 24/7, The Donut Pub features everything from cream-filled to croissant doughnuts. Not only does this hidden gem sell an assortment of pastries and coffee, but they also make custom donuts perfect for parties! Open 24/7. 203 W 14th Street.

    • Underwest Donuts

      Underwest Donuts

      Located in the former waiting room of a car wash and a kiosk outside of Penn Station, Underwest Donuts maintains a certain amount of authenticity while also serving delicious sugar and glazed donughnuts. One of their specialty flavors is called Carwash, but don’t worry, it’s actually a vanilla-lavender flavored doughnut. Different locations in Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown, hours vary.

    • Dough

      Dough

      With unique flavors like chocolate chipotle, mojito, and eggnog cream, Dough offers something for everyone. Their recent contribution to the donut-hybrid world is the doughka—a babka inspired doughnut, with flavors like sticky banana and Mexican chocolate. Different locations in Midtown, Flatiron, and Bedford-Stuyvesant, hours vary.

    • The Doughnut Project

      The Doughnut Project

      Savory meets sweet at this popular doughnut shop that boasts bacon and everything bagel flavored doughnuts. The Doughnut Project prides itself on creating innovative doughnuts inspired by food and drink favorites. Different locations in the West Village and Upper West Side, hours vary.

    • Dun-Well Doughnuts

      Dun-Well Doughnuts

      This doughnut shop offers a wide variety of flavors all while offering vegan doughnuts and a wide array of quirky drinks including lavender lemonade and the Brooklyn classic, egg creams. The shop features a daily menu with new flavors and a full barista menu. Different locations in the East Village and Williamsburg, hours vary.


