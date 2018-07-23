Carousels To Ride On National Carousel Day
You probably didn’t know this, but July 25 is National Carousel Day! Take your little ones to any of these carousels around the city for a fun afternoon.
Yes, playgrounds are all fine and dandy, but why not take the kids for a spin on a carousel? Use July 25, or National Carousel Day, as an excuse to do exactly that!
Le Carrousel
Hours: Nov-May 11:00am-7:00pm, June-October 11:00 am-8:00 pm
Price: $3 per ride, $20 for a 10-ride discount card
Situated on the south side of Bryant Park, Le Carrousel is a charming carousel in classical French style that spins to the rhythm of cabaret music. If you go during certain hours you can even enjoy story time, magic, or a puppet show right next to the carousel! Bryant Park, 212-768-4242, bryantpark.org.
Friedsam Memorial Carousel
Hours: Year-round 10:00am-6:00pm
Price: $3 per ride
You can find this historic carousel near the 65th Street Transverse in Central Park. Featuring 57 horses, this is actually the fourth carousel in the history of the park. Nevertheless, the old charm has still remained. And so has its popularity as a fantastic children’s birthday spot! Central Park, 212-439-6900, centralpark.com.
Pier 62 Carousel
Hours: Year-round 11:00am-7:00pm
Price: $3 per ride, $25 for ten tickets
Visit Pier 62 on 22nd Street and take a spin on one of the 33 carousel hand-carved wood animals with a view of the Hudson! Later, take a relaxing family stroll on the boardwalk and enjoy the great summer weather. 61 Chelsea Piers, 212-627-2020, hudsonriverpark.org.
Prospect Park Carousel
Hours: Hours vary. Check the website for more information.
Price: $2.50 per ride, $11.50 for a book of five tickets
Come to the Children’s Corner near the Willink entrance, at Flatbush Avenue and Empire Boulevard, and enjoy both a ride on the carousel and an ice cream from the Pony Express Snack Bar. Doesn’t really get better than that! 95 Prospect Park West, 718-965-8951, prospectpark.org.
Jane’s Carousel
Hours: Sept-May 11:00am-6:00pm, May-Sept 11:00am-7:00pm
Price: $2 per ride, $20 for 12 tickets
This beautiful 1922 restored carousel is located in the DUMBO section of The Brooklyn Bridge Park, on the East River, between the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges. Enjoy a ride while the skyline of Manhattan whirls around you! Old Dock Street, 718-222-2502, janescarousel.com.
Flushing Meadows Carousel
Hours: Hours vary. Check the website for more information.
Price: $3.50 per ride
Situated in the scenic Corona Park in Queens, this carousel has 64 jumping horses, seven standing horses, one menagerie animal, and two chariots. After the kids get tired of all of those, you have a lot of greenery and the Queens Zoo to explore. 111th Street and 55th Avenue, fantasyforestnyc.com.
B&B Carousel Coney Island
Hours: Hours vary. Check the website for more information.
Price: $3 per ride
The centerpiece of the Steeplechase Plaza and a signature ride at Luna Park, B&B Carousel was first built in 1906 and has been entertaining families ever since. If you’re thinking of spending a day at the beach at Coney Island make sure to not miss the carousel! 1615 Riegelmann Boardwalk, 718-373-5862, lunaparknyc.com.
SeaGlass Carousel
Hours: Year-round 10:00am-10:00pm
Price: $5 per ride
Did you know that the New York Aquarium was once in Battery Park? Well once it moved to Brooklyn, the Battery Conservancy decided to create the SeaGlass Carousel in its honor. Come down to the tip of Manhattan and learn about the ocean while riding this very unique carousel. Water Street and State Street, 212-344-3491, seaglasscarousel.nyc.
Bug Carousel
Hours: Hours vary. Check the website for more information.
Price: $6 per ride, not including the zoo’s entrance fee.
Hop on a long-legged praying mantis, a bright green grasshopper, and even a dung beetle at the Bug Carousel in the Bronx Zoo. Much like the SeaGlass Carousel in battery park, the Bug Carousel strays from tradition. That doesn’t mean it’s any less fun to ride it though. Southern Boulevard, Bronx, bronxzoo.com.