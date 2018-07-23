Carousels To Ride On National Carousel Day

SeaGlass Carousel

Hours: Year-round 10:00am-10:00pm

Price: $5 per ride

Did you know that the New York Aquarium was once in Battery Park? Well once it moved to Brooklyn, the Battery Conservancy decided to create the SeaGlass Carousel in its honor. Come down to the tip of Manhattan and learn about the ocean while riding this very unique carousel. Water Street and State Street, 212-344-3491, seaglasscarousel.nyc.