Must-See NYC Theater Productions: Spring Showcase

Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical

If you’re a fan of the top-selling animated movie of all time, Frozen, then be prepared to see your favorite characters come alive on the stage when the show hits Broadway starting February 22. Join in on the fun as Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff set out to help Anna’s sister, Elsa, after she flees to the great North Mountain to protect everyone from her mystical powers. It is up to them to save Arendelle, or else it will be frozen forever. There will be laughter, adventure, and of course your favorite songs, from “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” to “In Summer” and even the iconic, “Let It Go.” Check website for available showtimes, St. James Theater: 152 West 246 West 44th Street, 844-483-9008, newyorkcitytheatre.com.