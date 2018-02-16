Must-See NYC Theater Productions: Spring Showcase
There are a variety of shows opening in NYC this spring, and we’ve collected the best ones for the whole family to enjoy.
With the spring season almost upon us, performers are getting ready to hit the stage with their latest productions. From musicals, to plays, and even ballets, there will be a variety of options for you and your family to choose from. Here are some of the must-see shows opening this spring throughout New York City.
Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes
From February 22 to February 25, bring your family to the Barclays Center for an action-packed show that unites Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Doctor Strange as they fight to prevent Loki from becoming ruler of the universe. Experience incredible special effects, aerial stunts, and more through this exciting adventure. Tickets are on sale now. Showings available: 7pm February 22, 11am/3pm/7pm February 23, 11am/3pm/7pm February 24, 12pm/4pm February 25; Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, 917-618-6100, barclayscenter.com.
Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party
Join Elmo, Big Bird, and the rest of your favorite Sesame Street characters as they discover that choosing a party theme is not as easy as it seems. Sing along to brand new songs along with the ones you love as the Sesame Street gets together in this high-energy, interactive experience that will be perfect for the whole family. Tickets on sale now. Showings available: 11am February 15-16, 10:30am/2am/5:30am February 17-18, 10:30am/2pm February 19; The Theater at Madison Square Garden, 7th Avenue between 31st and 33rd Streets, 212-465-6000, msg.com.
PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure
Your family will love the newest show from your favorite pups of Paw Patrol. The pups go on a pirate adventure after finding a secret treasure map, where they search land and sea for a special spot. All paws are on deck for this journey and there will even be help from a new friend, Tracker! Tickets on sale now. Showings available: 11am/5pm March 23, 10:30am/2pm/5pm March 24-25; The Theater at Madison Square Garden, 7th Avenue between 31st and 33rd Streets, 212-465-6000, msg.com.
Miranda Sings Live...Your Welcome
You’ve seen her videos on YouTube, you’ve watched her show on Netflix: Now see Miranda Sings live when she performs at the Beacon Theatre on April 8! With performances from her and Colleen Ballinger, there will be comedy, singing, and of course, lots of lipstick. Tickets on sale now. The show is open to all ages but is rated PG-13 for some adult references and expletives. 8pm, Beacon Theatre, 2124 Broadway, 212-465-6500, msg.com.
Bubble Guppies Live! : Ready to Rock
Bubble Guppies Live! will bring you and your family on an underwater musical adventure! There will be singing, dancing, and audience participation so your children will be in for a fun show. Tickets on sale now. Showings available: 2pm/5:30pm April 14, 11am/2:30pm April 15; Beacon Theatre, 2124 Broadway, 212-465-6500, msg.com.
Peppa Pig Live!
Join your favorite characters from the beloved Nickelodeon show as they take you along a singing and dancing adventure full of songs, games, and more. Tickets on sale now. Showings available: 4pm May 19, 12pm/4pm May 20; Beacon Theatre, 2124 Broadway, New York, NY, 10023, 212-465-6500, msg.com.
Bromance
Inspired by the performers’ real-life friendship, Bromance will take you and your family on an adventure as they flip, throw, and catch each other. There will also be fast-paced, high-risk stunts, parkour, and much more. Showings available: 2pm/7pm February 17, 11am/3pm February 18, 3pm February 19, 2pm February 21-22, 2pm/7pm February 23-24, 11am/3pm February 25; The New Victory Theater, 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenue, 646-223-3010, newvictory.org.
Shakespeare’s Long Lost…
The Reduced Shakespeare Company brings together all 39 of Shakespeare’s plays to create a 40th in this fast, funny, and fictional performance. Showings available: 7pm February 2 and 9, 2pm/7pm February 3 and 10, 12pm/5pm February 4 and 11; The New Victory Theater, 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenue, 646-223-3010, newvictory.org.
Black Beauty
In this humorous take on Anna Sewell’s novel Black Beauty, brothers Andy McCuddy and Andy McCuddy reenact portions of the story to cheer themselves up. A disagreement threatens to get in the way of brotherly harmony, but the story of Black Beauty helps them through it. An autism-friendly production will take place on March 18 at 3pm. Showings available: 7pm February 16 and 23, 11am/3pm February 17 and 24, 11am February 18, 11am/3pm February 25; The New Victory Theater, 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenue, 646-223-3010, newvictory.org.
Air Play
Join the Acrobuffos as they make art out of thin air. Their circus-like production features balloons, umbrellas, and shimmering silks that will elicit amusement and awe in equal measure. An autism-friendly performance will take place on April 14 at 11am. Showings available: 2pm March 30 and April 4-5, 11am/3pm March 31-April 1, April 7-8, and April 15, 7pm April 13, 3pm April 14; The New Victory Theater, 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenue, 646-223-3010, newvictory.org.
Seedfolks
This one-woman show brings to life 14 diverse characters from Gibb Street. One day, a feisty girl named Kim plants some seeds in a vacant lot, and from that small action a community garden begins to sprout. The cast of characters in this heartwarming production includes Anna, an old Romanian woman; Ginny, a Haitian girl who dreams of going to college; and Sae Young, a shy Korean woman who owns a dry cleaning store. Showings available: 7pm May 4 and May 11, 11am/3pm May 5-6; The New Victory Theater, 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenue, 646-223-3010, newvictory.org.
Pss Pss
Clowns Simone Fassari and Camilla Pessi delight without words in this acrobatic performance. They expertly blend slapstick with compassion and celebrate the connections we make with others. Showings available: 11am/3pm/7pm May 19, 11am/3pm May 20; The New Victory Theater, 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenue, 646-223-3010, newvictory.org.
Cinderella
Originally put on in 2010, the magical, musical Cinderella returns to the Players Theatre February 18-April 22. Go early for their free pre-show family workshop to make a wand of your own! Showings available: 3pm Saturdays (workshop at 2pm), 11am Sundays (workshop at 11am); Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street, 212-475-1449, literallyalive.com.
Please Bring Balloons
Please Bring Balloons is an interactive, multi-sensory theater experience designed for young kids who may never have been to the theater before. It stars a young girl named Emma who is fascinated by the carousel in her favorite park, which comes to life. Showings available: 10am/12pm February 18, February 25, March 11, March 18, March 25; University Settlement, 184 Eldridge Street, 212-505-1995, nycchildrenstheater.org.
The Little Red Fish
This puppet show follows the adventures of Jeje, a young boy who loses his pet fish in the pages of a book and must enter the pages himself to find his friend. Showings available: 11am/2pm April 7-8, April 14-15, April 21-22, April 28-29; The Lion Theatre at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, 212-239-6200, nycchildrenstheater.org.
Geniuses
Two kids sneak into an elite private school where the students have exceptionally high IQs. While there, they shake things up (for the better), especially when they find out one of the student’s has an evil plan to take over the world. The production runs April 28-May 20. Showings available: 7pm Fridays, 2pm/4pm Saturdays and Sundays; TADA! Youth Theater, 15 West 28th Street, 212-252-1619, tadatheater.com.
Go, Dog, Go!
On February 17, P.D. Eastman’s book comes to life in this musical dog party. The cast has gone to the dogs–with cars, audience participation, and even a game of ball, the hilarious performance manages to sneak in some important life lessons along the way. Go, Dog. Go! is a spectacular event filled with surprises, singing, and of course, dogs. 1:30pm, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers Street, 212-220-1460, tribecapac.org.
Mammoth Follies
On March 10, bring your family and experience the wonders of evolution in this puppet production of original songs, jokes, and dances performed by giant dinosaurs. Learn all about the great age of the mighty dinosaur. 1:30pm, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007, 212-220-1460, tribecapac.org.
Are You My Mother?
Based on the well-loved picture book by P.D. Eastman, Are You My Mother? brings you and your family along Baby Bird’s musical journey to find her mother with the help of her friends, Dog, Cat, and Hen. Showings available: 1:30pm April 8, 10:15am/12pm April 9; Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007, 212-220-1460, tribecapac.org.
Pinkalicious The Musical
For a girl who loves the color pink, turning pink from head to toe sounds like a dream, right? In this production, Pinkalicious is unable to stop eating pink cupcakes, which leads to her getting Pinkititis, turning her pink from head to toe. Once her hue goes too far, it is up to Pinkalicious to figure out a way to get out of her pink predicament. Showings available: 1pm Sundays, March 25-May 13; Theater at Blessed Sacrament, 152 West 71st Street, 212-579-0528, vitaltheatre.org.
Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical
If you’re a fan of the top-selling animated movie of all time, Frozen, then be prepared to see your favorite characters come alive on the stage when the show hits Broadway starting February 22. Join in on the fun as Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff set out to help Anna’s sister, Elsa, after she flees to the great North Mountain to protect everyone from her mystical powers. It is up to them to save Arendelle, or else it will be frozen forever. There will be laughter, adventure, and of course your favorite songs, from “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” to “In Summer” and even the iconic, “Let It Go.” Check website for available showtimes, St. James Theater: 152 West 246 West 44th Street, 844-483-9008, newyorkcitytheatre.com.
Cirque Du Soleil - Volta
Inspired by the world of sports, not only will there be the incredibly talents trapeze artists, gymnasts, and dancers, but they will be joined by BMX riders and skaters as well. Volta is all about fulfilling your potential. With a story of transformation and being true to oneself, find out if Waz will be able to reconnect with his true self and shine bright again after losing himself to fame. The show runs from March 30 to April 22. Check website for available showtimes. Meadowlands Racetrack, 1 Racetrack Drive, East Rutherford, NJ, 844-483-9008, newyorkcitytheatre.com.
Cendrillon
Opening April 12 and the perfect production for a first time opera goer, Cendrillon tells the classic story of Cinderella in a witty and creative adaptation. The performance will be sung in French with Met Titles in English, German, and Spanish. Check website for available showtimes. Metropolitan Opera House, 70 Lincoln Center Plaza, 844-483-9008, newyorkcitytheatre.com.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
After an extremely successful run in London, the latest chapter in the Harry Potter saga comes to New York City beginning March 16. The original trio is middle-aged and have families of their own when the past comes back to haunt them. Now a new generation of characters is introduced, with Harry and Ginny’s son Albus starting his first year at Hogwarts. Check website for available showtimes. Lyric Theatre, 214 West 43rd Street, 833-775-7347, newyorkcitytheatre.com.
National Geographic Live!
On February 27, see your favorite explorers, scientists, and photographers speak in person about what they have learned through their experiences as they highlight issues about preserving the world’s natural environment. Each presentation will be followed with a Q&A session for you to ask your favorite scientists any questions you may have. Suitable for ages 10 and up. 8pm, Town Hall Theater, 123 West 43rd Street, 844-483-9008, newyorkcitytheatre.com.
Little Red Riding Hood
In this adaptation of the beloved folktale, Joël Pommerat turns the story of Little Red Riding Hood into a way to introduce theater to children by creating a story that aims at speaking the truth while radiating a warmth and creativity for audiences of all ages. The production is in French, with easy-to-read English subtitles. Showings available: 12pm/7pm March 3, 12pm March 4. FIAF Florence Gould Hall, 55 East 59th Street, 800-982-2787, tiltkidsfestival.org.
Shen Yun Performing Arts
Indulge in the colorful and whimsical performances of classical Chinese dance and music by the Shen Yun Performing Arts group. Witness a true representation of traditional Chinese culture, with its grace, wisdom, and virtues from five millennia of Chinese civilization. The show runs from April 27-May 3. Check website for available showtimes. Prudential Hall, 1 Center Street, Newark, NJ, 844-483-9008, newyorkcitytheatre.com.
The Illusionists
The biggest-selling magic show is back on May 20 with its latest line up of tricksters, conjurers, and illusionists. The show will be filled with death-defying stunts and pieces that will bring the art of magic up to date. Showings available: 3pm/7pm May 20. Prudential Hall, 1 Center Street, Newark, NJ, 844-483-9008, newyorkcitytheatre.com.
New York City Ballet: Coppelia
With choreography by George Balanchine and Alexandra Danilova, this ballet performance tells the story of two villagers and their blossoming romance as well as the life-like dancing doll created by their neighbor, Dr. Coppelius. This charming and enchanting production is the perfect introduction to ballet for younger audiences! Check website for available showtimes. David H. Koch Theater, 70 West 63rd Street, 844-483-9008, newyorkcitytheatre.com.