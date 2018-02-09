Museum Preview: See What Exhibits Open This Spring
A new season means new exhibits from all your favorite museums around NYC!
With spring comes warmer weather and a list of new activities for you and your family. A new season means a ton of new exhibitions to check out. Museums are always a fun idea because they allow your family to engage in more artistic activities, helping them dig into their creative side a little bit more. See which exhibitions are opening up at your favorite museums around NYC this spring.
Amazon Adventure at the American Museum of Natural History
The American Museum of Natural History’s newest exhibition, Amazon Adventure, opens March 9 through September 13. It features naturalist and explorer Henry Walter Bates, a heavily influential but woefully under-recognized scientist who provided Charles Darwin the proof that later spawned the theory of natural selection. This proof came as the result of Bates’ 11-year Amazon expedition. The film shows his harrowing journey to find scientific truth in the form of animal mimicry, where one animal adopts the look of another. The film is screened in both 2D and 3D. 2D film showings: 11:30am and 4:30pm; 3D digital showings: 10:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, and 3:30 pm. $13.50 adults, $8.00 children. American Museum of Natural History, Samuel J. and Ethel LeFrak Theater, Central Park West at 79th Street, 212-769-5100, amnh.org
Scale: Possibilities of Perspective at Children's Museum of the Arts
On May 9, the Children’s Museum of the Arts will present Scale: Possibilities of Perspective. The exhibition examines how scale affects our very perception of the universe around us. The artwork on display will challenge what your kids might have thought about the world through a series of works that work in blowing up or shrinking down different concepts. They’ll surely be delighted and intrigued by Dustin Yellin’s three-dimensional layered glass collage, Christopher Buffoli’s tiny figurines navigating a food world, Bobbie Russon’s miniature portrait paintings, and far more. Featured artists include Rentate Aller, Christopher Boffoli, Sally Curcio, Zaria Forman, Patrick Jacobs, Peggy Preheim, Bobbie Russon, Diana Shpungin, Shazia Sikander, and Dustin Yellin. The exhibit will run through September 9. Mondays 12-5pm; Thursdays and Fridays 12-6pm; Saturdays and Sundays 10am-5pm. $12; seniors pay as wish; children under 1 free; CMA members free. Children’s Museum of the Arts, 103 Charlton Street, 212-274-0986, cmany.org
Public Parks, Private Gardens, Paris to Provence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibition, Public Parks, Private Gardens, Paris to Provence, opens March 12 through July 29. This exhibition draws from the importance of parks and gardens within the French landscape of the 19th century. You’ll be able to take a look at over 150 different works that all depict this horticultural boom that happened within France. 10am–5:30pm Sunday–Thursday; 10am–9pm Friday-Saturday. $25 adults, $12 students, free for children under 12. Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue, 212-535-7710, metmuseum.org
Like Life. Sculpture, Color, and the Body at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Like Life. Sculpture, Color, and the Body opens March 21 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This exhibition examines over 700 years of sculptural practice from 14th century Europe through present day. Over 120 works will be presented from various artists in order to fully encapsulate the essence of the European influences on modern and contemporary art. It will run through July 22. 10am–5:30pm Sunday–Thursday; 10am–9pm Friday-Saturday. $25 adults, $12 students, free for children under 12. Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue, 212-535-7710, metmuseum.org
Visitors to Versailles at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Open from April 16 through July 29, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibition, Visitors to Versailles, will feature over 50 works, showcasing the experiences of travelers from 1682 to 1798 going to the Chateau de Versailles. There will be paintings, portraits, furniture, tapestries, carpets, and more depicting just what it was like to be in the palace and in the presence of Louis XIV. 10am–5:30pm Sunday–Thursday; 10am–9pm Friday-Saturday. $25 adults, $12 students, free for children under 12. Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue, 212-535-7710, metmuseum.org
Painted in Mexico, 1700-1790 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
From April 24 through July 22, see Painted in Mexico, 1700-1790 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This will be the first major exhibition that is dedicated to the paintings in Mexico during the 18th century. With 112 works of art, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in this vibrant period of time covering multiple genres and styles. 10am–5:30pm Sunday–Thursday; 10am–9pm Friday-Saturday. $25 adults, $12 students, free for children under 12. Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue, 212-535-7710, metmuseum.org
Alexandra Pirici: Co-natural at the New Museum
Alexandra Pirici: Co-Natural at The New Museum opens February 6. Using live performers and a holographic image, you will be able to witness the choreography created by Pirici that takes the body through new relations and entanglements. The live action gradually assembles and disperses again throughout the day so you will get to engage in something new each time you visit. The exhibition will run until April 15. 11am-6pm Tuesday-Wednesday; 11am-9pm Thursday; 11am-6pm Friday-Sunday. General admission $18, Students $12, Under 18 free. New Museum, 235 Bowery, 212-219-1222, newmuseum.org
2018 Triennial: Songs for Sabotage at the New Museum
The New Museum’s 2018 Triennial: Songs for Sabotage opens February 13 and will run until May 27. Bringing together works by approximately 30 artists from 19 different countries, Songs for Sabotage will allow you to explore the artists’ dismantling of political and social structures through paintings, sculptures, and even cinematic works. 11am-6pm Tuesday-Wednesday; 11am-9pm Thursday; 11am-6pm Friday-Sunday. General admission $18, Students $12, Under 18 free. New Museum, 235 Bowery, 212-219-1222, newmuseum.org
Let’s Eat with Bon Appétit! at the New York Hall of Science
Check out The New York Hall of Science’s limited time exhibition, Let’s Eat With Bon Appétit! which opens February 16. Play with food in hand-on exhibits and learn about the food you eat as well as healthy eating habits. The exhibition covers five themes through games and interactive activities for groups and individuals to promote a healthier lifestyle for you and your family. It will run until May 13. 9:30am-5 pm Monday-Friday; 10am-6 pm Saturday-Sunday. $16 adults, $13 students and children. Free hours: Friday 2-5pm; Sunday 10-11am. 47-01 111th Street, 718-699-0005, nysci.org
REAL PEOPLE. REAL LIVES. WOMEN IMMIGRANTS OF NEW YORK at the Queens Museum
Visit the Queens Museum to see their latest exhibit, REAL PEOPLE. REAL LIVES. WOMEN IMMIGRANTS OF NEW YORK, which runs from February 17 through March 18. Featuring art and fashion photographs of 16 young immigrant women in addition to audio recordings of their stories and video montages, you will be able to get a deeper insight to the stories and experiences of these immigrant women who call New York City their home. 11am-5pm Wednesday-Sunday; $8 adults, free for children 18 and under, free for students of New York colleges and universities with ID, free for all NYC Department Of Education employees with ID. New York City Building Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 718-592-9700, queensmuseum.org
Masterworks of Himalayan Art at the Rubin Museum of Art
Come see the Rubin Museum of Art’s Masterworks of Himalayan Art before it ends on March 26. Explore key strands of the development of Himalayan art over the course of 1,000 years. The exhibition will be showcased geographically with works from different regions of Tibet as well as neighboring areas of India and Mongolia. Highlights of the exhibition include a 13th century Nepalese sculpture of a divine Hindu couple and a 17th century painting of the Great Indian Spiritual, Adept Virupa, plus many more. 11am-5pm Mondays and Thursdays; 11am-9pm Wednesdays; 11am-10pm Fridays; 11am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays. $15 adults, $10 students, free for children under 12. 150 West 17th Street, 212-620-5000, rubinmuseum.org
Grant Wood: American Gothic and Other Fables at the Whitney Museum
The Whitney Museum’s newest exhibition, Grant Wood: American Gothic and Other Fables, opens March 2. Come see the most recognizable painting in 20th century American art, Grant Wood’s American Gothic, in addition to his other artworks, such as paintings, murals, and even book illustrations. The exhibition delves deep into the complex, yet sophisticated life of Wood; you will see what life was like in rural America during the Great Depression. It runs until June 10. 10:30am-6pm Sundays and Mondays; 10:30am-6pm Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10:30am-10pm Fridays and Saturdays. $25 adults, $18 students, under 18 free. 99 Gansevoort Street, 212-570-3600, whitney.org
Zoe Leonard: Survey at the Whitney Museum
From March 2 through June 10, check out the Whitney Museum’s exhibition, Zoe Leonard: Survey. Get a large-scale overview of Zoe Leonard’s works throughout her career as she worked with a variety of topics, from loss and mourning to urban landscape. By viewing her photographs, sculptures, and installations, you will be able to rediscover how you see the world. 10:30am-6pm Sunday-Monday; 10:30am-6pm Wednesday-Thursday; 10:30am-10pm Friday-Saturday. $25 adults, $18 students, under 18 free. 99 Gansevoort Street, 212-570-3600, whitney.org
Juan Antonio Olivares: Moléculas at the Whitney Museum
Visit one of the newest exhibitions at The Whitney Museum, Juan Antonio Olivares: Moléculas, which opens March 2 and will run until June 10. Using 3D animation, Olivares’s video is part autobiographical and part fantastical reality, leading you to fundamental questions about family, loss, separation, and contemporary politics. 10:30am-6pm Sunday-Monday; 10:30am-6pm Wednesday-Thursday; 10:30am-10pm Friday-Saturday. $25 adults, $18 students, under 18 free. 99 Gansevoort Street, 212-570-3600, whitney.org