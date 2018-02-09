Scale: Possibilities of Perspective at Children's Museum of the Arts

On May 9, the Children’s Museum of the Arts will present Scale: Possibilities of Perspective. The exhibition examines how scale affects our very perception of the universe around us. The artwork on display will challenge what your kids might have thought about the world through a series of works that work in blowing up or shrinking down different concepts. They’ll surely be delighted and intrigued by Dustin Yellin’s three-dimensional layered glass collage, Christopher Buffoli’s tiny figurines navigating a food world, Bobbie Russon’s miniature portrait paintings, and far more. Featured artists include Rentate Aller, Christopher Boffoli, Sally Curcio, Zaria Forman, Patrick Jacobs, Peggy Preheim, Bobbie Russon, Diana Shpungin, Shazia Sikander, and Dustin Yellin. The exhibit will run through September 9. Mondays 12-5pm; Thursdays and Fridays 12-6pm; Saturdays and Sundays 10am-5pm. $12; seniors pay as wish; children under 1 free; CMA members free. Children’s Museum of the Arts, 103 Charlton Street, 212-274-0986, cmany.org