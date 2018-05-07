Sweetest Outings For Mother’s Day 2018
From brunch to cruises to zoos, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Mother’s Day with the whole family!
-
Mother's Day Luncheons with Mommybites
All over NYC, Mommybites has set up luncheons throughout the week leading up to Mother’s Day. Check out their list of dates and locations to pick Mom’s favorite spot at a time that works for her. The luncheons include gift bags, raffles, a musical performance, social time, and of course, plenty of food! mommybites.com
-
Free Mommas Martini
Sugar Momma is all over Mother’s Day drinks. The FiDi location is offering a free martini for moms along with a Mother’s Day meal (with special menu!). They offer 6pm and 8pm seatings. sugarmommanyc.com
-
Mother's Day Weekend Garden Party
All weekend, enjoy the New York Botanical Garden’s Mother’s Day offerings. The event features live performances and family-friendly entertainment, tours of the grounds, special walks, picnic spots, garden party games, and more. nybg.org
-
Cruise on the Hudson
Want to do something a little different? Classic Harbor Line offers a Mother’s Day cruise on the Hudson River that includes a brunch and complimentary drink. You’ll get a glimpse of the Statue of Liberty too! sail-nyc.com
-
Family Art Project: Messages for Mother Earth and Mom
Wave Hill has a great art event for little kids on both May 12 and May 13. Participants can bring in photos of the moms in their lives who they want to celebrate, along with notes. They’ll learn about Pachamama, who teaches moderation in what we take from the earth and make a painting on a pop-out card. wavehill.org
-
Mother's Day Brunch at Wave Hill
Caterer Great Performances hosts brunch seatings at 10:30am and 1pm in Armor Hall. Check out the menu and make your reservation by noon on May 9 by calling 718.549.3200 x395 or by emailing wavehillreservations@greatperformances.com. wavehill.org
-
Mother's Day at Central Park Zoo
Families get to meet zoo animal moms and babies at this event, go on an animal mom scavenger hunt, make some food, a craft, and more. Ticket price includes one adult and one child. wcs.org
-
Mother's Day Brunch in the Garden
Head to the Queens Botanical Garden for a farm-to-table brunch that is crafted by local caterers and comes with a complimentary glass of wine. There are sessions at 10am and 1pm. nycgovparks.org
-
TNF's Tots Tough Muddah's Day Fun
Enjoy a muddy obstacle race with mom! Get down and dirty with participants in your age range, make a craft, and get a medal to keep. Afterwards, moms can participate in their own race too. eventbrite.com
-
Mother's Day Cafe
Sit in the storytime corner with Strand Bookstore at the Kellogg’s Cafe all day as they read popular children’s books and eat sweet treats. Glamsquad will also be there for free hair and makeup touchups; Zeel will offer 10-minute massages. kelloggsnyc.com