Aldo Sohm Wine Bar

Aldo himself pours the wine at this chic, modern spot after 9pm, and as you drink you can nosh on a menu collab by Chef Eric Ripert and the Le Bernardin team that won’t break the bank. There’s also a semi-private Tasting Room you can reserve. If you’re looking for something a bit different, they also offer a Saturday School (classes in wine) and tasting flights. 151 West 51st Street, 212-554-1143, aldosohmwinebar.com