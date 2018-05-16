Moms Only: Best Wine Bars In NYC & Brooklyn
Kick back on National Wine Day; leave the kids at home and head out to one of these spots for a good, long sip.
Celebrate National Wine Day (May 25) in style at a swanky city wine bar. We’ve picked some faves in Manhattan and Brooklyn, all with different vibes so you can pick whether you’re down to relax or party.
Morrell Wine Bar & Cafe
In 2014, this spot was awarded World’s Best By-the-Glass Wine List by The World of Fine Wine, so that ain’t half bad. With charcuterie and a full kitchen on deck, Morrell is prepared for a light-bites gathering or a heartier sit-down. 1 Rockefeller Plaza, 212-262-7700, morellwinebar.com
Aldo Sohm Wine Bar
Aldo himself pours the wine at this chic, modern spot after 9pm, and as you drink you can nosh on a menu collab by Chef Eric Ripert and the Le Bernardin team that won’t break the bank. There’s also a semi-private Tasting Room you can reserve. If you’re looking for something a bit different, they also offer a Saturday School (classes in wine) and tasting flights. 151 West 51st Street, 212-554-1143, aldosohmwinebar.com
Brooklyn Heights Wine Bar & Kitchen
This chill, friendly space has the cozy intimacy of a neighborhood spot and offers 30 wines by the glass, with an option to try reserve wines if you have two glasses (which, let’s be honest, doesn’t seem like a problem). They also have a kitchen that cooks up delicate and filling meals, super-complimentary to any drink. 50 Henry Street, Brooklyn, 718-855-5595, brooklynheightswinebar.com
Vanguard Wine Bar
Chow on small plates at one of Vanguard’s three locations. With dim lighting and a warm atmosphere, this no-reservations-required spot is perfect for a spontaneous trip to a classic wine bar environment. 530 2nd Avenue, 189 Amsterdam Avenue, and 1372 1st Avenue; 212-447-9463, 212-799-9463, and 212-288-9463, respectively; vanguard-nyc.com
Woodhul Wine Bar
Head over to Williamsburg for this wine-and-more experience that includes a selection of cocktails, craft beers, whiskeys, and shareable plates (which is perfect if you want a wine-bar experience but your friends aren’t grape-friendly). Their menu features wines from Europe to South Africa, New York to California and beyond. 644 Driggs Avenue, 718-387-9463, woodhulwinebar.com
June
This Cobble Hill bar is complete with wood furniture and low lights. They offer a brunch and a dinner menu as well as extensive (and a bit pricey) wine menu. You can buy by the glass or the bottle, and for some wines they offer a quartino serving. 231 Court Street, Brooklyn, 917-909-0434, junebk.com
Ardesia Wine Bar Restaurant
This casual spot serves American fare (including soft pretzels!) and has over 20 wines by the glass, the most expensive of which is $15. They also have an outdoor patio perfect as the summer creeps up! 510 West 52nd Street, 212-247-9191, ardesia-ny.com
Ayza
Switch it up at this wine and chocolate bar (can you say perfect pair?!). They not only offer drinks, brunch, lunch, and dinner, but they have specific vegetarian, cheese, and chocolate menus. Plus, they make their own chocolate martinis! 11 West 31st Street, 212-714-2292, ayzanyc.com