Mommy & Me #Twinning Gifts For Mother’s Day
Our littlest blogger shares the matching looks she and her mommy are going to be sporting this Mother’s Day
Here are the perfect gifts to twin with any special mommy, grandma, aunt and other leading ladies for this Mother’s Day. You’ll warm her heart and turn heads with these fabulous finds!
Elle Belle is an adorable preschooler who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad, and new baby sister. She can be reached at ellebellenyc@gmail.com.
MILLY Ombre Stripes
MILLY will have Mommy and me dressed in style this Mother’s Day. The Ombre Stripe Avery Dress is perfect for Mommy with its stylish mini button down dress with tie sleeves and fly away tie back. And I try not to totally steal her thunder in the MILLY Minis Ombre Stripe Double Strap Flare Dress fashioned in matching Italian ombre stripe with crisscross back. Can you say #Twinning! milly.com
Alexandra Mosher’s Pink Sand Jewelry
Alexandra Mosher’s pink sand jewelry is a “treasure to be worn.” Show her that you love her to the ocean and back with the signature Bermuda pink sand Splash Collection Circe Heart Necklace. And while you’re at it, be sure to get a matching, petite heart necklace for the littlest love of your life. I love that you can personalize pieces with the Monogram Charm and Mommy loves that Alexandra designed a line with such vision and artistry that anyone would love. alexandramosher.com
Chewbeads
Chewbeads make a great gift for Mother’s Day with their fashionable necklaces, bracelets and gift sets! Chewbeads are perfect for Mommy to wear and completely safe for baby to touch, tug and chew. And now Juniorbeads are kid chic and safe bead creations. Mommy will love that not only are these necklaces attractive and stylish, but they are also completely safe for kids of all ages. chewbeads.com
TWELVElittle Companion Backpacks
TWELVElittle baby bags are thoroughly designed with individual style and engineered with every practicality. Mommy will love that they are made of high quality water resistant fabrics and genuine leather so it is the perfect bag to carry all baby essentials. And I love that they introduced Little Companion Backpacks for preschoolers designed to mirror the Companion Backpack diaper bag for matching looks with mommy and daughter. twelvelittle.com
Pajamagram Mommy and Me Classic Polka-Dot Pajamas
Pajamagram Mommy and Me Classic Polka-Dot Pajamas with timeless polka-dots is just what Mommy and I need for Mother’s Day morning and the warm weather months. Mommy will love that the breathable cotton means we'll stay cool while looking picture-perfect and I love that we can customize it with our own personalization. pajamagram.com
The Sleepy Cottage Mommy and Me Sleep Masks
The Sleepy Cottage Mommy and Me Sleep Mask designs are original and reflect our mommy and me style even for bedtime. Mommy loves that whether sweet, sassy or sarcastic, there’s a perfect fit for any mama bear and baby bear. And I love the new and original nap team captain and tired as a mother or all the sleep-deprived mommies. etsy.com/shop/TheSleepyCottage
Jack Rogers Georgica and Little Miss Georgica Sandals
Jack Rogers The Georgica and Little Miss Georgica sandals will fit effortlessly within the stockpile of classics in your closet. I love that the Little Miss Georgica Jelly Sandal is the perfect version of Mommy’s everyday sandal and Mommy loves that her little lady can wear it without worry to the pool or beach thanks to its water-friendly construction.
Vans Classic Metallic Classic Slip-On and Kids Metallic Slip-On
Vans Classic Metallic Classic Slip-On and Kids Metallic Slip-On feature a metallic update on a classic slip-on shoe, adding a touch of pizzaz to my look. I love the cool colors and city chic style and Mommy loves the casual comfort. vans.com