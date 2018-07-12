Mommy & Me: Pampering Spa Night
With a pampering at-home spa night, you can enjoy some bonding time with the kids while getting in some much-needed relaxation. These super simple DIY beauty treatments, made with ingredients you can find right in your kitchen, will turn your home into the perfect kiddie spa! They’ll have a blast mixing up these recipes, and you`ll get to enjoy the skin-softening, hair-strengthening benefits—everybody wins! Don’t forget to set the mood with relaxing music, candles or incense, and some fruit-infused spa water!
-
Oatmeal and Coconut Oil Face Mask
Let the anti-bacterial properties of coconut oil and the soothing, pH-balancing, power of oatmeal combine to calm irritated skin and kiss acne goodbye! Simply mix 3 tablespoons of oatmeal with enough warm water to form a paste-like consistency, add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil, stir—and voila! Apply this mixture to your face in circular motions to exfoliate, let it sit for 15 minutes, then rinse with cool water to reveal soft skin!
-
Anti-Frizz Hair Mask
With humidity on the rise, keeping your hair sleek and shiny can be even more of a challenge in summer. Don’t worry, we’ve got the perfect frizz-fighter! Using eggs, which are packed with vitamins and minerals, will strengthen your roots and promote stronger hair. Mayonnaise adds moisture and restores your hair to it’s natural pH level, honey adds shine, and olive oil rich in vitamins A and C will protect the natural proteins in your hair. Simply whisk one egg until it’s frothy, add 2 tablespoons of mayo, 2 tablespoons of honey, 1 tablespoons of olive oil, and mix thoroughly. Apply the mask from the roots of your hair to the end, and seal hair in a shower cap for 15-20 minutes. Hop in the shower and rinse the mask out with shampoo. Try to use this one weekly for best results!
-
Skin-Brightening Facial
Brightening up a tired complexion has never been easier! Simply dice three strawberries, and add them to a bowl with one mashed-up banana. Squeeze in the juice of one lemon, stir together, and apply it to your face while avoiding your eyes. Leave on for 15 minutes or until you feel the mask harden, then rinse off with cool water. The vitamin C in the strawberries will lighten dark spots, while the lemon exfoliates and the banana softens for glowing skin!
-
Exfoliating Pedicure
Get your feet soft and ready for summer with this easy, exfoliating treatment! Start by soaking your feet in warm water with epsom salts for 10-15 minutes, then mix two parts olive oil to three parts brown sugar to create a scrub. Rub thoroughly on your feet, then follow up with some lotion and socks to really lock in the moisture. Your feet will be ready for summer in no time!
-
Rejuvenating Body Scrub
This coffee scrub is great for exfoliating and firming the skin while reducing cellulite, and the kids will have a blast helping you whip it up. Not to mention, it smells amazing! This recipe calls for 1 cup of ground organic coffee (leftovers from your morning brew will do), 1 cup of sugar or salt, 1/2 cup of organic coconut oil, 1/2 tablespoon of cinnamon (optional), and 1 tablespoon of vanilla (optional). Melt the coconut oil and allow it to cool, but not solidify. Then mix all the ingredients together and store in an air-tight container to use in the shower as often as you like!
-
Healthy Avocado Hair Mask
Start by skinning and pinning the avocado, then mash it up until it’s lump-free. Mix in 1 tablespoon of honey, then apply to hair from root to tip. Let some steam soak into your hair by taking a shower with a shower cap on, or bend over a steaming pot of water with a towel covering your head. After 10 minutes, stop the steam treatment and let the hair mask sit on your head for an additional 20 minutes. Rinse with water and sulfate-free shampoo, then enjoy your shiny, healthy hair! The fatty oils found in avocado will work wonders on your damaged ‘do.
-
De-Puffing Eye Treatment
To get the most out of your at-home spa experience, soothe and de-puff the delicate skin around your eye area with this extremely effective treatment. You can either lay thinly-sliced cucumbers on your eyes or damp, used tea bags. Lay an unopened bag of frozen peas over your the cucumbers or tea bags to really reduce that swelling. See how long you can get the kids to sit still with this treatment on, and trick everyone into thinking you got a full night’s sleep!