Mommy & Me: Pampering Spa Night

Anti-Frizz Hair Mask

With humidity on the rise, keeping your hair sleek and shiny can be even more of a challenge in summer. Don’t worry, we’ve got the perfect frizz-fighter! Using eggs, which are packed with vitamins and minerals, will strengthen your roots and promote stronger hair. Mayonnaise adds moisture and restores your hair to it’s natural pH level, honey adds shine, and olive oil rich in vitamins A and C will protect the natural proteins in your hair. Simply whisk one egg until it’s frothy, add 2 tablespoons of mayo, 2 tablespoons of honey, 1 tablespoons of olive oil, and mix thoroughly. Apply the mask from the roots of your hair to the end, and seal hair in a shower cap for 15-20 minutes. Hop in the shower and rinse the mask out with shampoo. Try to use this one weekly for best results!