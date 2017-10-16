The Cutest Mommy & Me Halloween Costumes
Your guide to the cutest mommy & me Halloween costume ideas
There will come a day when your baby or toddler will be a big kid and want to dress up with their friends instead of their mom–if that has not come for you yet, savor the moment and go all out with a super-fun mommy & me Halloween costume! We've searched every corner of Pinterest for these 10 amazing ideas.
Milk & Cookie
An oh-so-sweet Halloween idea!
Mother of Dragons
The ultimate Halloween choice for any GoT mamas!
Barista & Frappuccino
Make it a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino for an extra layer of autumnalness.
Janet Jackson & Michael Jackson
Okay, so Bey and Blue Ivy set the bar high on this one, but how totally cute do they look?
Scuba diver & Octopus
Your little one will have eight arms to grab candy with!
Spider & Web
Creepy and cute at the same time!
Pirate & Parrot
Ahoy, cuteness on the high seas!
Baker & Cupcake
A perfect look for baby's first Halloween!
Pencil & Eraser
We love this school supply DIY!
Ariel & Sebastian
An adorable was to trick-or-treat under 'da sea!
Ms. Frizzle & Liz from "The Magic Schoolbus"
Bonus points if you're able to roll around in an actual school bus for trick-or-treating.