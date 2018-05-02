Get Fit With Mom In Balance

Mom in Balance is an outdoor pre- and post-natal fitness program with an invigorating outdoor class environment focusing on mental as well as physical fitness with the goal of building a strong foundation for new motherhood.

Originating in the Netherlands, Mom in Balance is an outdoor pre- and post-natal fitness program that recently touched down in NYC. Featuring class locations in Battery Park, Central Park, and Prospect Park, Mom in Balance offers an invigorating outdoor class environment focusing on mental as well as physical fitness with the goal of building a strong foundation for new motherhood.

They have programs for pregnant women, postpartum recovery, and total body, all based in the belief that experiencing nature and all of its elements—from the sunny days of summer to the chilly days of winter—can be energizing and contribute to personal happiness.

