MILLY Minis Is Teaming Up With Girls Inc.

Did someone say girl power? MILLY and Girls Inc. did, kicking off their year-long partnership by launching a capsule collection that embodies the Girls Inc. mission “to inspire young women to grow up to be strong, smart and bold.”

The collection for MILLY Minis (MILLY’s chic line for young fashionistas) features tops with phrases like “Future POTUS” and “Miss Independent.” Made in NYC (MILLY founder and designer Michelle Smith is a local mom herself), the collection’s proceeds benefit Girls Inc. MILLY and Girls Inc. of New York City will further collaborate with forthcoming capsule collections and content programs, including panel discussions, a “GINYC Girl of the Month” column, and mentoring.

To learn more, visit milly.com & GirlsIncNYC.org!