10 Mermaid Must-Haves For This Year’s Mermaid Parade
The 36th Annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade is right around the corner, and we’ve picked out the perfect kids’ attire for the occasion! From complete mermaid get-ups to accented headbands, these will ensure your day goes swimmingly.
Lovelane Mermaid Set
Lovelane, Mermaid Set, from Maisonette, $110, maisonette.com
Gymboree Mermaid Dress
Gymboree, Mermaid Dress, $19.99, gymboree.com
Gap Cat Mermaid PJ Dress
Gap Cat Mermaid PJ Dress, $21, gap.com
Shade Critters Metallic Mermaid One-Piece Swimsuit and Tutu Set
Shade Critters, Metallic Mermaid One-Piece Swimsuit and Tutu Set, from Saks Fifth Avenue, $54, saksfifthavenue.com
Bari Lynn Girl's Crystal-Embellished Mermaid Headband
Bari Lynn, Girl’s Crystal-Embellished Mermaid Headband, from Saks Fifth Avenue, $22, saksfifthavenue.com
J.Crew Girls' Pull-On Short In Mermaid Print Cotton Jersey
J.Crew Girls’ Pull-On Short In Mermaid Print Cotton Jersey, $29.50, jcrew.com
Oneill Shell Call Graphic Tee
O’Neill Shell Call Graphic Tee, from Nordstrom, $20, nordstrom.com
Boden Sparkly Mermaid T-Shirt
Boden, Sparkly Mermaid T-Shirt, $26, boden.com
Little Miss Zoe-Mermaid Tail Necklace
Little Miss Zoe-Mermaid Tail Necklace, from Peek, $18, peek.com
Hula Star Girls' Shimmer Mermaid Princess Swimsuit
Hula Star Girls’ Shimmer Mermaid Princess Swimsuit, from Bloomingdales, $40, bloomingdales.com