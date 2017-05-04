Meal Kit Subscription: TuckrBox

Launching in NYC mailboxes this summer, TuckrBox is a subscription service that specializes in meal kits for making kids’ lunches.

You and your child can go on TuckrBox’s iOS app and build a weekly lunch menu, then a week’s worth of lunch kids arrives to your door. All the meals—with fun names like Pizza Party and Meteor Meatballs—are nutritious, gluten-free, and nut-free, and feature ingredients that are sustainably sourced from local farms.

Plus, every TuckrBox lunch purchase contributes to food education for kids—from cooking classes and nutrition education to hands on farming and gardening.

To learn more, visit tuckrbox.com!

