May The Fourth Be With You! Family-Friendly Star Wars Day Events
May the Fourth, as in “May the force be with you” is an annual celebration of all things Star Wars. This May the Fourth, compete in some Star Wars trivia, relive the movies, or simply engage with the franchise!
Join in the May the Fourth celebrations with these events around the city!
-
Star Wars Day Movie Marathon at Housing Works Bookstore Cafe
There’s no better way to celebrate Star Wars Day than by watching the movies that started it all. The Bookstore Cafe will also have special food and drink deals all day and curate special themed movie and comic book tables. Free, 10am-6pm, May 4. Bookstore Cafe, 126 Crosby Street, 212-334-3324, housingworks.org.
-
May the Fourth Be With You at New York Public Libraries
New York City’s libraries are also getting in on the Star Wars action. Celebrate with costumes, trivia, and games at both the Mosholu Library and the Great Kills Library! Free, 3:30pm, May 4. Great Kills Library, 56 Giffords Lane, Staten Island, 718-984-6670, nypl.org; Mosholu Library, 285 East 205th Street, the Bronx, 718-882-8239, nypl.org.
-
Star Wars Games at Hex & Co.
Head to Hex & Co., “uptown’s only board game cafe,” every Monday and Tuesday at 7pm to play Star Wars themed games. Monday features Star Wars: X-Wing, a flight simulation game that puts you in the shoes of a Rebel pilot. Then on Tuesday, you can play Star Wars: Destiny, a card and dice game that pitches the heroes and villians of the Star Wars universe against each other. Free, 7pm, Mondays and Tuesdays. Hex & Co., 2871 Broadway, 212-439-1008, hexnyc.com.
-
Star Wars Merch at Forbidden Planet
Check out Forbidden Planet for all your Star Wars merchandise needs! If that doesn’t satisfy your sci-fi craving, they’ve also got graphic novels, Magic the Gathering, and comic books for all ages. Forbidden Planet, 832 Broadway, 212-473-1576, fpnyc.com.
-
Science on Screen at Museum of the Moving Image
Learn about the making of science fiction movies at the Museum of the Moving Image. Their ongoing “Science on Screen” program features special screenings of movies and discussions with both scientists and filmmakers. It spans the history of film and a breadth of subjects. Check museum calendar for event dates and times. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave, Astoria, 718-777-6888, movingimage.us.
-
Ashley Eckstein at the Disney Store
Ashley Eckstein, a voice on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and author of It’s Your Universe: You Have the Power to Make It Happen, will talk about her new book. It’s Your Universe goes on sale next week; it discusses her Star Wars journey and what she learned from Disney along the way. Leia may not feel quite comfortable in the Disney Princess Pantheon yet, but Eckstein certainly feels at home under the Disney umbrella. Free, 11am-1pm, May 4. Disney Store, 1540 Broadway, 212-626-2910, stores.shopdisney.com.