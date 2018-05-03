Ashley Eckstein at the Disney Store

Ashley Eckstein, a voice on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and author of It’s Your Universe: You Have the Power to Make It Happen, will talk about her new book. It’s Your Universe goes on sale next week; it discusses her Star Wars journey and what she learned from Disney along the way. Leia may not feel quite comfortable in the Disney Princess Pantheon yet, but Eckstein certainly feels at home under the Disney umbrella. Free, 11am-1pm, May 4. Disney Store, 1540 Broadway, 212-626-2910, stores.shopdisney.com.