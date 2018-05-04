New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    • The May/June 2018 Issue Of New York Family

    New York Family’s May/June issue with actress, author & activist Amber Tamblyn, the top Hamptons spots for vacation, a guide to acing preschool admissions, and more.

    By New York Family
    amber tamblyn cover new york family

    Photo by Julie Goldstone. Amber Tamblyn wears an MSGM dress, Tibi belt, Paige Novick earrings and rings, Shashi rings, and Shiffon Co. ring

    Features

    Weaponized Woman: Actress, author, and activist Amber Tamblyn on empathy, social justice, and her forthcoming novel

    Our Fave Foodie Parents: Presenting five fab local parents cooking up great things on NYC’s food scene

    Birthday Party Bonanza: Our annual roundup of the best birthday party venues in the city

    Bright Start: Your ultimate study guide to acing preschool admissions

    Family Fun Guide

    15 Great Events For Summer: Taste of Times Square, the World Science Festival, the Coney Island Mermaid Parade, and more

    A Memorial Day To Remember: Our checklist of the coolest Memorial Day Weekend events and happenings

    Home & Away

    Travel: The best of the Hamptons and North Fork for families

    Columns

    Editor’s Note: A warm welcome to the summer season

    Events & Offers: A special scoop on the New York Baby Show, great giveaways, and more

    Scoop: A great app for new moms, the cutest preppy décor collection, a fab pregnancy fitness class, and more

    Treats: Oh-so-sweet gifts for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day

    Spotlight—Swimming, Tennis & Golf: Top reasons to start your child on a seasonal new sport this summer

    Starting Out: Parent-&-me programs you’ll love as much as your little ones do

    Parent In Profile: Local mom and media personality Raina Seitel on work, life, and her 21st Century family

    Good Idea: In her new book, Randi Zuckerberg encourages parents to let go of the guilt

    Last Word: One mama comes clean about her picture-perfect Instagram feed (and her not-always-picture-perfect fam)

