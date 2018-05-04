New York Family’s May/June issue with actress, author & activist Amber Tamblyn, the top Hamptons spots for vacation, a guide to acing preschool admissions, and more.

Features

Weaponized Woman: Actress, author, and activist Amber Tamblyn on empathy, social justice, and her forthcoming novel

Our Fave Foodie Parents: Presenting five fab local parents cooking up great things on NYC’s food scene

Birthday Party Bonanza: Our annual roundup of the best birthday party venues in the city

Bright Start: Your ultimate study guide to acing preschool admissions



Family Fun Guide

15 Great Events For Summer: Taste of Times Square, the World Science Festival, the Coney Island Mermaid Parade, and more



A Memorial Day To Remember: Our checklist of the coolest Memorial Day Weekend events and happenings

Home & Away

Travel: The best of the Hamptons and North Fork for families

Columns

Editor’s Note: A warm welcome to the summer season

Events & Offers: A special scoop on the New York Baby Show, great giveaways, and more

Scoop: A great app for new moms, the cutest preppy décor collection, a fab pregnancy fitness class, and more

Treats: Oh-so-sweet gifts for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day

Spotlight—Swimming, Tennis & Golf: Top reasons to start your child on a seasonal new sport this summer

Starting Out: Parent-&-me programs you’ll love as much as your little ones do

Parent In Profile: Local mom and media personality Raina Seitel on work, life, and her 21st Century family

Good Idea: In her new book, Randi Zuckerberg encourages parents to let go of the guilt

Last Word: One mama comes clean about her picture-perfect Instagram feed (and her not-always-picture-perfect fam)