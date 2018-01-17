Maternity Beauty Must-Have: HATCH MAMA
Beloved NYC-based maternity brand HATCH has launched a fab maternity beauty line called HATCH MAMA
HATCH MAMA is a 10-piece beauty and wellness collection (with a great price range of $12-68) that is 100 percent pregnancy safe. Formulated by chemists and herbalists using all-natural, non-toxic ingredients, the collection offers belly oil, leg and foot relief, hair oil, nipple and lip balm, an anti-nausea remedy, a belly mask, and more (all in chic and Insta-worthy packaging).
To learn more, visit hatchcollection.com, and click through the slider below!
Belly Oil
Belly Oil: Stretch Mark Reduction Therapy, $58, hatchcollection.com
Down Girl
Down Girl: Soothing Leg + Foot Relief, hatchcollection.com
Strength + Shine
Strength + Shine: Daily Fortifying Hair Oil, $38, hatchcollection.com
Nipple + Lip
Nipple + Lip: Rescue Balm, $28, hatchcollection.com
Belly Mask
Belly Mask: Stretch Mark Minimizing Sheet Mask, $12, hatchcollection.com
Pocket Spa Trio
Pocket Spa Trio: Essential Oil Rollerballs (Includes RENEW, RESCUE, and RELAX rollerball oils), $68, hatchcollection.com