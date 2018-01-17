New York Family Magazine
    • Maternity Beauty Must-Have: HATCH MAMA

    Beloved NYC-based maternity brand HATCH has launched a fab maternity beauty line called HATCH MAMA

     By Mia Weber

    HATCH is known and beloved for being the chicest maternity clothing brand in the game—and as of today, January 17, the NYC-based brand added a maternity beauty line to their arsenal called HATCH MAMA!

    HATCH MAMA is a 10-piece beauty and wellness collection (with a great price range of $12-68) that is 100 percent pregnancy safe. Formulated by chemists and herbalists using all-natural, non-toxic ingredients, the collection offers belly oil, leg and foot relief, hair oil, nipple and lip balm, an anti-nausea remedy, a belly mask, and more (all in chic and Insta-worthy packaging).

    To learn more, visit hatchcollection.com, and click through the slider below!

