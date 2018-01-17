Maternity Beauty Must-Have: HATCH MAMA

HATCH is known and beloved for being the chicest maternity clothing brand in the game—and as of today, January 17, the NYC-based brand added a maternity beauty line to their arsenal called HATCH MAMA!

HATCH MAMA is a 10-piece beauty and wellness collection (with a great price range of $12-68) that is 100 percent pregnancy safe. Formulated by chemists and herbalists using all-natural, non-toxic ingredients, the collection offers belly oil, leg and foot relief, hair oil, nipple and lip balm, an anti-nausea remedy, a belly mask, and more (all in chic and Insta-worthy packaging).

