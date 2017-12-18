9 Great Events To Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in NYC

50 Years After MLK: A Dream Deferred at Apollo Uptown Hall

Come to the Apollo Theater in Harlem for a informed and in-depth panel discussion on Dr. King, his legacy, and his impact on current social justice movements. The panel discussion will include renowned social justice figures including Patrisse Cullors, one of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter, Linda Sarsour, one of the co-founders of the Women's March, and Dr. Clarence Jones, among many more. The event will be held January 14, at 3pm. It is free but seating will fill up quickly so arrive early!