9 Great Events To Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in NYC
Spend the day honoring the legendary civil rights leader at any of these great events!
-
50 Years After MLK: A Dream Deferred at Apollo Uptown Hall
Come to the Apollo Theater in Harlem for a informed and in-depth panel discussion on Dr. King, his legacy, and his impact on current social justice movements. The panel discussion will include renowned social justice figures including Patrisse Cullors, one of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter, Linda Sarsour, one of the co-founders of the Women's March, and Dr. Clarence Jones, among many more. The event will be held January 14, at 3pm. It is free but seating will fill up quickly so arrive early!
-
Sweet Honey in the Rock-A Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Come out to Queens to see the internationally renowned Grammy Award nominated female a capella vocal quartet, Sweet Honey in the Rock. A performance ensemble and a ambassadorial African American organization founded on empowerment, education, and entertainment, Sweet Honey in the Rock fuses elastic 360 degree possibilities of the voice with theatrical flair. The event will be January 14 at 4pm. Tickets are $35.
-
The 32nd Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
NYC's biggest public commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returns for the 32nd year! Head over to the Brooklyn Academy of Music to see renowned activists, intellectuals, civic leaders, and other prominent figures. Enjoy a day of free events including a movie screening and art exhibition. The event is on January 18 and starts at 10:30am.
-
Martin Luther King Day Film Screening: Dear White People
As part of the 2018 Race and Immigration Film Series and the Martin Luther King Day holiday, the Lewis H. Latimer House Museum will be hosting a special screening of "Dear White People." Follow the lives of several African American students as racial tensions escalate on an Ivy League college campus. The screening will be January 14 from 2:30-5pm and is free to the public. RSVP is required.
-
Harlem Repertory Theatre presents A Raisin in the Sun
Head to Harlem to see the award-winning play like never before. Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun about a African American family living in Chicago in the 1950's. See how an insurance check and their differing ideas on the American dream changes their lives forever. The play, based off Hansberry's novel, was inspired by Langston Hughes' "Harlem" poem. Check out this groundbreaking play about passion, humanity, and fulfilling dreams on January 20 at 3pm. Tickets start at $15.
-
Martin Luther King Day of Service
Commemorate Dr. King's legacy with a day of service and helping the community. Spend a day giving back with numerous opportunities from many organizations. Check out the Martin Luther King Day of Service website to get a full comprehensive list of the community service opportunities available for January 15.
-
Martin Luther King Day of Tribute at Moving Mountains
Moving Mountains will be hosting a Martin Luther King Day tribute on January 12 from 6:30-9pm. Moving Mountains is a drama program aimed at enriching young lives and teaching them life lessons to use in adverse situations. The program working in partnership with Medgar Evers College, where it is held. The tribute will honor Dr. King with live performances and more.
-
Hands On: Harlem Dreams, Legends, and Legacies
Come out to the Studio Museum in Harlem for a day of art making fun! Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day in the vibrant community of Harlem with workshops including Teen Photo Studio, Mixed-Media Art, a scavenger hunt, and more! The event will be January 15 from 2-6pm. Honor Dr. King and express yourself creatively!
Photo: Studio Museum Harlem
-
Harlem Gospel Choir Matinee Show
Come to B.B. Kings in Times Square to see the most renowned gospel choir in American honor the civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Held January 15, from 12:30-2:30pm, the choir features the finest singers and musicians from the Harlem's churches and the tri-state area. Enjoy music that'll get you off your feet and energized with each note.