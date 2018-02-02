Mardi Gras is a time of joyful celebration in New Orleans, but who says the fun can’t travel up to NYC? There are plenty of things for you and your family to do to be part of this Creole tradition of colorful beads, Cajun traditions, and, of course, all things spicy!

A staple of the Mardi Gras season is the famous King cake. This Fat Tuesday, you and the family can come together in the kitchen to pull off a classic Creole dish that will probably keep you full for the rest of the week. There’s always a plastic baby baked inside the King cake, which symbolizes luck and prosperity; whoever stumbles upon it while chowing down is in charge of supplying the cake for next year! Use this helpful recipe from Pinterest to make your very own version of this delicious tradition.

Embrace the true culture of Fat Tuesday by visiting some local, beautiful cathedrals that the city offers. Saint Patrick’s Cathedral is a gorgeous landmark that is a must-see in the city. Plus, you’ll be able to catch a glimpse of what traditions and offerings they have for this time of year!

One well-known Creole tradition is voodoo; if you dare, make your own voodoo dolls at home! Have some fun with it by letting your children’s imaginations soar as they create a little doll to be whatever they want it to be! When they’re all finished, it will be one of their favorite DIY toys!

Start a craft night with the kids by making your own Mardi Gras parade beads! Invite your kids’ friends and make it a little party. All you really need is string and a ton of different colored beads, and you’re all set. This will be a fun way to get your child in the spirit of celebration, while not actually going too crazy.

Eat something spicy! The city offers many Cajun cuisines that are perfect for celebrating Fat Tuesday or really any day of the week! Check out Claw Daddy’s, where they have a delicious spread with crab, shrimp, potatoes, and sausage. You’ll feel like you’re in the heart of New Orleans with all of this flavor. The Boil is another great place to find some traditional Cajun meals like their scrumptious seafood gumbo, crawfish, and all of the other classics!