2017-2018 Blackboard Award Honoree: Principal Janet C. Rotter

Outstanding Principal

The Studio School

Principal: Janet C. Rotter

Preschool through Middle School

117 West 95th Street

studioschoolnyc.org

Describe your school’s core educational philosophy.

The Studio School educates the hearts and minds of children as we nurture the unfolding of their authentic spirit and character. Central to our philosophy is the knowledge that intellectual vigor and creativity must be firmly rooted in emotional balance and resilience. These roots need careful nurturing in the earliest stages of a child’s life and education, allowing time and room to grow strong and spread wide.

Tell us about a few of the school’s achievements or distinguishing programs.

The Studio School is one of two New York City schools to be named in the 50 Best Private Elementary Schools in the nation by The Best Schools. We have designed the following unique classes: In our interdisciplinary One World classes, science, social science, history, and geography are presented through a varied curriculum. Students learn unifying concepts to more fully understand how everything in our world is connected. Our Kitchen Science program was featured on ABC’s “The Chew.” Along with culinary arts, students learn nutrition, the cultural origin of dishes, how foods are grown, how to convert measurements in recipes, and the chemical properties of food. Tutorial, a weekly class for elementary and middle school students, addresses the importance of character, as well as intellect, and sharpens students’ critical, analytical, and abstract thinking skills.

What’s new?

Emotional-social education is taking its place as a significant and essential criterion in the academic success of students, and their ability to be original thinkers, as well as their well-being. The Studio School has cultivated ways of demonstrating this through its innovative curriculum and our practices and approach are now being recognized through research and workshops around the world.

What do you love about your school?

I love the art and science of teaching and learning, and the excitement of the process that I share with the children, their teachers, and parents each day. Knowing how important the entire community is to the quality and success of a school, and ours is continually energized by the meaningful connections made between students, parents, teachers, and staff. I am proud to see our students graduate as self-motivated people who exceed all standards set for them and demonstrate that how they live their lives is the essence of what they have learned.