Looking for a bakery and coffee shop that not only sells good food, but has the perfect aesthetic for any Instagram feed? Meet Maman Nomad, the first location for the franchise above 14th Street, offering delicious pastries and coffee.

The Maman franchise, already in Lower Manhattan, has taken it to the next level with their first location above 14th Street, Maman Nomad.

The café, restaurant, and event space, founded by Elisa Marshall and Ben Sormonte, is home to the Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie, which just happens to be one of Oprah’s Favorite Things. In addition, they serve a wide selection of to-stay or to-go breakfast and lunch options. Customers will have the option of farm fresh salads, quiches, sandwiches, soups in addition to their pastries and desserts. Plus, they offer a seated brunch on the weekends.

As customers walk into the shop, right away they’ll recognize the warm and cozy aesthetic that has become associated with the other Maman locations. However, what sets the Maman Nomad location apart is its 3D wallpaper installation (perfect for a quick Instagram picture!), custom made ‘maman toile pattern espresso machine’, and suspended greenery. It is the perfect place to bring friends and family to hang out, but also great if you want to take out–as they have a dedicated catering window.

Also exclusive to the Nomad location? A variety of menu items including white chocolate dipped croissants, homemade juices, including the Brynne (grapefruit, mint, parsley, cucumber, and apple), and made-to-order salads, including Joelle (turmeric quinoa, baby kale, roasted carrots, grapes, and oranges with a balsamic dressing). From healthy to splurge-worthy treats, Maman Nomad has got it all.

Wondering if you can bring the kids? No worries–the Maman Nomad location offers kid-friendly coloring sheets that will keep your children preoccupied during your time there while also giving them an introduction to French cuisine. In addition, other Maman locations do offer cookie decorating workshops throughout the year that are suitable for children and parents alike.

Maman Nomad is located at 22 West 25th Street. For more information, visit mamannyc.com.