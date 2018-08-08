NYC-based cafe maman now offers a kids menu! From scrambled eggs to avocado toast, maman features a variety of healthy dishes just for kids!

Maman’s menu just got a little bit bigger with its brand new kids’ offerings! Known for its fresh pastries and authentic French cuisine, the New York City-based cafe launched its kid-friendly breakfast and brunch options on August 1.

Maman—which means mother in French—offers children five savory options, six sweet options, and six French phrases to master.

From avocado toast to chocolate croissants, the menu features mini counterparts to the cafe’s already available dishes. The kids’ menu also features a list of translated French phrases commonly used in a restaurant including “bon appétit” (enjoy your meal) and “merci” (thank you).

Elisa Marshall, co-founder of maman, says they decided to introduce a kids menu in an effort to create a welcoming environment for families.

“Our core customers are ‘mamans’ themselves, so we wanted to have an easily accessible menu for when they come and dine in with their children,” says Marshall. “So far the kids’ menu has been wonderful, especially on weekends when we have many families brunching together!”

Maman has locations in Soho, Tribeca, NoMad, Greenpoint, and the Meatpacking District; hours vary. For more information, visit mamannyc.com!