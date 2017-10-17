Maisonette Is Your Go-To Online Retail Destination

What happens when two NYC moms and Vogue alums put their heads together? You obviously get the absolute chicest online shop for children’s wares: Maisonette!

Maisonette was founded by mom-of-two Luisana Mendoza Roccia (co-founder and executive director of The Runway Collections and former accessories editor for Vogue) and mom-of-three Sylvana Ward Durrett (former director of special projects—with “special projects” including producing the Met Gala—at Vogue) and it’s been described as “Net-a-Porter for kids.”

The site offers all your favorite children’s luxury brands (like Stella McCartney Kids, Bobo Choses, and Kenzo) in one place; and the best part is that they cover a variety of categories, so you can shop clothes, décor, toys, and more.

