Maisonette Is Your Go-To Online Retail Destination
Founded by two Vogue alums (and local moms) Maisonette is the ultra-luxe online retailer for all the coolest kids’ gear
What happens when two NYC moms and Vogue alums put their heads together? You obviously get the absolute chicest online shop for children’s wares: Maisonette!
Maisonette was founded by mom-of-two Luisana Mendoza Roccia (co-founder and executive director of The Runway Collections and former accessories editor for Vogue) and mom-of-three Sylvana Ward Durrett (former director of special projects—with “special projects” including producing the Met Gala—at Vogue) and it’s been described as “Net-a-Porter for kids.”
The site offers all your favorite children’s luxury brands (like Stella McCartney Kids, Bobo Choses, and Kenzo) in one place; and the best part is that they cover a variety of categories, so you can shop clothes, décor, toys, and more.
