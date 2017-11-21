Everything You Need To Know About Watching The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live

Get into the holiday season and watch Macy’s 91st annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23 at 9am. The event will officially kick off the holiday season and spread magic to young and old across the world. The spectacular view of 50-foot balloons, synchronized marching bands, dazzling floats, and celebrity appearances will fill the streets New York City.

Parade Route: The parade begins on 77th Street and Central Park West and will continue on to Columbus Circle where it will travel to Central Park South to 6th Avenue and head downtown to 34th Street to Macy’s at Herald Square.

Where to Watch: Some great places to view the parade are on Central Park West from 59th Street to 75th Street from 9am-10:30pm and on 6th Avenue from 59th Street to 38th Street later on in the day.

Line Up: This remarkable parade will feature performances from Gwen Stefani, Patti LaBelle, 98 Degrees, Andra Day, Sara Evans, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, Flo Rida, alternative rock band The Goo Goo Dolls, Smokey Robinson, Kat Graham, Andy Grammer, Jojo Siwa, as well as appearances from Bravo’s “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi and judge Tom Colicchio, and many more celebrities who will round out this star studded event.

New Additions to the Thanksgiving Parade: Spectators will see some new additions this year, such as balloons that include Olaf from “Frozen,” the Grinch, The Aflac Duck, “Paw Patrol,” and Super Wings, and floats from Green Giant, Entenmann’s, Sour Patch Kids, Sprout, and Delta Air. For the first time ever, Leslie Odom Jr. will join the Sesame Street gang in and perform a holiday tune, and The Big Apple Circus will make their debut appearance.

For those who want to watch this turkey day extravaganza from home, tune in to NBC at 9am-noon for a live broadcast hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Matt Lauer.

For more information on the parade, visit macys.com/parade or call 212-494-4495.