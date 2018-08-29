Lycée Français de New York Has A New Bilingual Nursery School



Long known as one of New York City’s premier bilingual independent schools, Lycée Français de New York will soon be bringing their brand of French and English education to the littlest learners. Lycée is launching a bilingual nursery-3 program in September 2019, with admissions officially beginning this fall.

The new nursery-3 offering is slated to be a truly unique program where children will spend 50 percent of their day in English and 50 percent in French, with both a native-English teacher and a native-French speaking teacher in every class.

