Nestled in the quirky and vibrant Garment District comes the latest art exhibition for visitors and residents alike. Established by the Garment District Alliance, LOOP is an interactive art installation that turns animated flipbook-esque movies into a sight to see by displaying them on large futuristic cylinders.

The inspiration for this installation is the zoetrope, a toy from the 19th century, which produces the illusion of motion by displaying a series of drawings or photographs in progressive phases. LOOP takes that concept and creates animated fairy-tale loops using public interaction. In order to activate these cylinders, visitors must pump the lever to get the cylinder to spin. Once the cylinder is spinning, it will light up and play musical movies inspired by fairy tales, where the speed of images and music is based on how fast the lever is moved.

“LOOP captivates the public through an immersive experience, and will enrich our Broadway pedestrian plazas,” President of the Garment District Alliance, Barbara A. Blair, said in a press release.

This installation was created by a variety of artists, including Olivier Girouard, Jonathan Villeneuve, Ottoblix, and more. LOOP was first displayed as part of the Luminothérapie at the Place des Festivals in the Quartier des Spectacles in Montreal in 2016, and now comes to New York as a way to brighten up the streets of the Garment District and ultimately create a more welcoming environment for both New Yorkers and tourists.

“Creating spaces for pedestrians is only the first step in the transformation of the public realm,” DOT Assistant Commissioner of Urban Design + Art + Wayfinding, Wendy Feuer, said in a press release. “Critical to their long term viability is activating those spaces with innovative art installations and events.”

Not only will visitors be able to experience this phenomenon themselves, but the Garment District Alliance encourages everyone to share the spectacle on social media, by tagging their Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook accounts.



This free installation is open to the public now through March 31, providing the perfect activity for families and those of all ages to explore New York City during the springtime. To see LOOP for yourself, visit the Garment District pedestrian plazas on Broadway from West 37th to West 38th Streets.

For more information about LOOP, visit garmentdistrict.nyc!