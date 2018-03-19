Introducing Lilly Pulitzer For Pottery Barn

The new Lilly Pulitzer for Pottery Barn collection has arrived and it’s the stuff that preppy home decor dreams are made of

Just launched last week, a new venture between Lilly Pulitzer and Pottery Barn makes for a perfectly preppy home décor collaboration. Plus, it’s the first time that all three of Pottery Barn’s brands (Pottery Barn, PBteen, and Pottery Barn Kids) have simultaneously released coordinating collections, giving customers the opportunity to create a seamless look throughout the home.

The cheery collections feature signature Lilly hand-painted prints and introduce new artwork designed in celebration of the exclusive collaboration. With great items for nursery, children, and teens (think oh-so-sweet crib quilts, chic throw pillows, and even a pop-up tent for outdoors), this new collab is perfect for adding summer flare to your little ones’ spaces.

Items range from $16.50-1,099. Click through the slider below to see more!

