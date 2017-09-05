Life In The Luxe Lane: A Fall 2017 NYC Real Estate Guide

Bonus in the ‘burbs: Roslyn Landing

Neighborhood: Roslyn, New York

Address: 1407 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn, NY

roslynlanding.com



Roslyn Landing is an exclusive collection of luxury townhome condominiums located in the historic village of Roslyn. This new development of 78 residences offers a truly unique opportunity for modern and luxurious maintenance-free living on Long Island’s Gold Coast. Twelve acres of landscaped grounds create a serene neighborhood enclave conveniently located within close proximity to Manhattan, with nearby LIRR access via the Roslyn, Greenvale, and Manhasset stations.



Amenities: Roslyn Landing’s outdoor amenities include a waterfront promenade and kayak launch, village green space, BBQ grills, children’s playground, two ponds, and access to the village dog run. Other amenities include a beautifully-designed clubhouse with a bar, catering kitchen, dining area and space for lounging, as well as a fully-equipped fitness center, children’s playroom, and golf simulator. Additionally, Roslyn Landing offers a unique lifestyle package, featuring in-home spa services by the Red Door by Elizabeth Arden, on-site personal training services with Core Fitness Studios, and exclusive membership options at Engineers Country Club.



Nearby attractions: Gerry Park, Nassau County Museum of Art, Engineers Country Club, Bryant Library, Bow Tie Cinemas Roslyn Theater, and more.



Why we love it: Two ponds and a dozen meditative acres give Roslyn Landing a far-away feel, despite its location just steps away from charming shops and celebrated dining. The children’s playground allows kids to reign over their own playtime turf. In addition to the community’s generous outdoor spaces and amenities, Roslyn Landing provides mobile onsite security throughout the community and is located in the Roslyn School District.