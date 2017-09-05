Life In The Luxe Lane: A Fall 2017 NYC Real Estate Guide
A guide to our top 10 most awe-inspiring residential buildings.
111 Murray Street
Neighborhood: TriBeCa
Address: 111 Murray Street
This 157-residence condominium building is offering 1-5-bedroom luxury homes. The 800-ft glass tower, designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox, includes 20,000 square feet of amenity space by David Rockwell and interiors by David Mann.
Amenities: Residents have exclusive access to a private Drybar, complimentary breakfast treats from Baked TriBeCa, and private jet service. Additional amenities include private spa treatment rooms, saunas, a fitness center with movement studio, an outdoor space and sculpture garden, a Turkish hammam, and plenty of kid-friendly amenities.
Nearby attractions: Located near high-end children’s toy, clothing, and accessory stores like Babesta and Torly Kid, as well as the Park Pre-School for children ages 2-5.
Why we love it: While adults swim in the building’s 75-ft indoor lap pool, children can enjoy the splash pool with water jets; there’s also a children’s playroom, a media room, and a recreational room with arcade, table sports, and music nook.
180 East 88th Street
Neighborhood: Carnegie Hill/Upper East Side
Address: 180 East 88th Street
Featuring 48 private residences ranging from lofts to five-bedrooms, full floor to triplex units, and a gracious triplex penthouse, you’ll find unique design accents throughout each home at 180 East 88th Street, including a formal entry gallery appointed with herringbone flooring, custom wainscoting, and plaster ceiling details. The condominium, which is being designed and developed by national real estate firm DDG, also features wood flooring imported from a Benedictine monastery in Austria is utilized throughout the residences and in select common spaces.
Amenities: The condominium’s extensive selection of best-in class amenities spans eight floors. Designed to provide the ultimate recreational, social, and fitness experiences for residents, buyers will have access to a partial basketball court, indoor soccer pitch, fully outfitted game room, luxurious residential lounge, wine room with tasting area, fitness center and yoga studios, and an interactive children’s playroom designed in partnership with the Children’s Museum of the Arts.
Nearby attractions: Central Park, Museum Mile (where families can enjoy the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of the City of New York, and the Guggenheim), a variety of great schools, and some of the city’s best shopping located along Madison Avenue.
Why we love it: The children’s playroom includes a LEGO wall, reading nook with children’s library, treehouse with slide, stroller parking, and craft pantry. The dedicated tween and teen room includes a video game/movie room, arcade room, foosball table, and pantry with refrigerator and microwave.
Charlie West
Neighborhood: Hell’s Kitchen
Address: 505 West 43rd Street
Charlie West is a contemporary addition to Manhattan’s historic Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, situated perfectly between Midtown and the Hudson River Greenway. Charlie West is comprised of two 16-story buildings linked by robust amenities and outdoor space inspired by leading boutique hotels from around the world. One hundred and 23 condominium residences range from studios to four-bedroom homes, including penthouses with substantial terraces commanding skyline views.
Amenities: Indoor/outdoor pool with adjacent landscaped yard, two-story fitness center, lobby lounge with comfy seating, fireplace and courtyard views, indoor/outdoor children’s playroom opening onto the courtyard, architectural “bike box” that is basically the most beautiful bike storage ever designed.
Nearby attractions: Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum, Hudson River Park, DeWitt Clinton Park, Broadway, and more.
Why we love it: The amenities have been designed around the idea of “staycation,” and for families that means when you’re stuck at home (as anyone with young children can often be, especially in bad weather) the building comes alive as a personal playground, with amenities that are truly extensions of the home. The pool and playroom are on par with the finest in New York City.
The Chatsworth
Neighborhood: Upper West Side
Address: 344 West 72nd Street
The Chatsworth, built in 1904, is one of the most iconic and prestigious pre-war buildings on the Upper West Side. The 58 spectacular residences, designed by Pembroke and Ives, include spacious 1-5-bedroom homes, as well as penthouses and townhouses. Standing at the base of Riverside Park and 72nd Street, this historic, landmarked Beaux-Arts masterpiece has been lovingly upgraded, renovated, and restored to its original grandeur while including every modern amenity and service to meet today’s wants and needs, creating a rare opportunity for luxury living in a one-of-a-kind storied building.
Amenities: A 24-hour doorman and concierge, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, private screening room, entertainment lounge, children’s playroom, and game room.
Nearby attractions: The American Museum of Natural History, New York Children’s Museum, JCC Manhattan, Central Park, Riverside Park, a variety of prestigious private schools, Fairway Market, Whole Foods, Magnolia Bakery, the Shops at Columbus Circle, apple seeds, NY Kids Club, Chocolate Works, and more.
Why we love it: The Chatsworth is surrounded by the city’s most prestigious cultural institutions, museums, schools, and is deeply rooted into the fabric of one of the most coveted family neighborhood in Manhattan with an extensive, life-style enhancing amenity package that creates an exceptional setting for all residents.
The Encore
Neighborhood: Upper West Side
Address: 175 West 60th Street
The Encore, Glenwood’s latest luxury rental building, offers superior living for growing families on the Upper West Side. The building offers one- and two-bedroom homes where families can feel safe with intrusion alarms in every apartment and a 24-hour doorman.
Amenities: Roof terrace, children’s playroom, state-of-the-art fitness center, multiple resident lounges, and a building-wide water filtration system.
Nearby attractions: Central Park, the Central Park Zoo, and Lincoln Center
Why we love it: The building is designed for growing families and has amenities to keep kids entertained through their teenage years. The property was also designed for LEED certification, with green features like eco-friendly plumbing fixtures and a water filtration system that promote a healthy lifestyle for kids and adults alike.
House39
Neighborhood: Murray Hill
Address: 225 East 39th Street
House39 brings a new level of luxury to the Murray Hill rental scene. The 297-unit, LEED-certified glass tower, designed by Handel Architects, offers interiors designed by David Rockwell.
Amenities: A Club Level with a fire pit, library, conference center, and individual workstations, demonstration and catering kitchens, an arcade and game room featuring skee ball, ping-pong, billiards, and a photo booth, a great lawn with bocce ball and shuffle board, an outdoor children’s playground and indoor children’s clubhouse, a fitness center, and hammam. The 360-degree rooftop includes cabanas, grills, a fire pit, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, a pool and incredible views.
Nearby attractions: Gymboree Murray Hill, Tutor Time Murray Hill, Wee Ones Club, Scandinavia House, AMC Kips Bay.
Why we love it: Aside from being located near many family-friendly attractions, House39 offers both kid-friendly indoor
and outdoor options that can entertain year-round.
Hub
Neighborhood: Boerum Hill
Address: 333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn
This striking 55-story tower is comprised of studio and 1-2-bedroom apartments, many with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and 9-10-ft high ceilings with views of the harbor, Manhattan skyline, bridges, and parks. The building’s exterior features colored brick and glass.
Amenities: Fitness buffs will appreciate the 75-foot pool, outdoor recreation spaces yoga studio, fully-equipped gym, and bike storage. Hub also features fantastic opportunities for enjoying the outdoors, hosting guests, and getting together with neighbors, including landscaped outdoor spaces, an indoor/outdoor movie screen, grilling cabanas, a children’s playroom, and, for furry residents, the aptly-named “Bark-lays Dog Park.” A comfortable and airy sky lounge located on the 53rd floor features breathtaking panoramas of Brooklyn, Manhattan, and beyond. Residents can also access a valet and on-site parking.
Nearby attractions: Brooklyn Bridge Park, Carroll Park Fair, Jalopy Theatre and School of Music, Carroll Gardens Library, Invisible Dog Art Center, Kidville, Cobble Hill Cinemas, Carroll Gardens Greenmarket, Cobble Hill Ballet, BAM, Atlantic Terminal, the Barclay’s Center, and more.
Why we love it: This full-service building offers a social lifestyle. With amenities and common spaces dedicated to fitness, recreation, relaxation, entertaining and community, there is truly something for everyone.
The Shephard
Neighborhood: West Village
Address: 275 West 10th Street
The Shephard features 38 residences and more than 25 unique layouts ranging from 2-5 bedrooms. Originally built in 1894 as a 12-story warehouse, the building was converted into apartments in 1975. The Naftali Group has painstakingly gut-renovated the entire building down to its original structure, installing brand new systems and interiors and adding three penthouses as well as a new lobby entrance and private resident’s garden at 275 West 10th Street. The Shephard features a stunning façade of pronounced granite and brick accented by distinctive large arched windows.
Amenities: A host of amenities include a gym, lounge, Sports Court with basketball hoop, and separate sauna and steam rooms. There’s also a pilates studio, golf simulator/screening room, rock climbing bouldering wall and game room, a private garden, and a private library.
Nearby attractions: Hudson River Greenway, Jefferson Market Library, Labyrinth Theater Company, Whitney Museum of American Art, Washington Square Park,
the Highline, and more.
Why we love it: The Shephard’s design highlights spacious, extraordinary custom homes that are a graceful combination of the building’s pre-war sensibilities with a modern element that is suitable and functional for families that are just blocks from the Hudson River Greenway and its hiking and bike trails with picturesque vistas of the Hudson River along with other parks and playgrounds.
Steiner East Village
Neighborhood: East Village
Address: 438 East 12th Street
Steiner East Village is a seven-story, 82-unit, full-service residential condominium development, which will span the block from 11-12th Streets along Avenue A. The building compliments the historic East Village neighborhood in scale and style, with an aged brick façade and interwoven greenery. The building’s classic, loft-style interiors offer 10-foot-plus ceiling heights, oversized windows, exquisite marble finishes and wide plank floors, top-of-the-line appliances, and plentiful light and air. The development will include 1-4 bedroom condos and penthouses.
Amenities: A highly-designed 50-ft indoor pool and a 2,000-square-ft fitness center, as well as a sauna, steam room, parking facility, resident library with fireplace, bike storage, pet spa, children’s playroom, and 4,000-square-ft roof deck with stunning views.
Nearby attractions: Union Square, Tompkins Square Park, Dinosaur Hill, Puppet Kitchen, 6BC Garden, St. Mark’s Comics, Max Brenner, Merchant’s House Museum, Theater for the New City, Bread & Puppet Theater, and Davey’s Ice Cream Parlor, and more.
Why we love it: The neighborhood is quieter than the hustle-bustle of many other neighborhoods in Manhattan. It feels quaint, with old big trees and small-scale architecture, dotted with eclectic retailers and coffee shops; it’s the kind of place where you get to know your neighbors.
VIA 57 WEST
Neighborhood: Clinton/Upper West Side
Address: 625 West 57th Street
With inspiring views of the Hudson River, VIA 57 WEST offers premium smoke-free rental residences that balance the excitement of the city and the tranquility of nature. VIA 57 WEST redefines green living with a vision of sustainability that both respects nature and promotes well-being. Woven throughout the building and integral to its residences, sustainability is part of VIA 57 WEST’s DNA.
Amenities: VIA FIT: Gym, fitness lounge, swimming pool, sun decks, exercise studios, indoor half-basketball court. VIA SOCIAL: Indoor and outdoor resident lounges, party room, chef’s kitchen, movie screening room, Tot Spot playroom, game room with ping pong, billiards, and shuffle board, poker room, golf simulator, and putting green. VIA GARDEN: 22,000-square-ft courtyard, outdoor seating, activity areas, and four barbecue grills
Nearby attractions: Hudson River Park, Lincoln Center, and more.
Why we love it: The 22,000-square-ft lushly landscaped garden with outdoor seating and activity areas, Tot Spot playroom, game room with ping-pong, billiards, and shuffle board, a screening room, resident events (which have included children’s fairytale reading, pumpkin patch party, baby music, and ballet classes), meet-ups for new parents, and more.
Bonus in the ‘burbs: Roslyn Landing
Neighborhood: Roslyn, New York
Address: 1407 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn, NY
Roslyn Landing is an exclusive collection of luxury townhome condominiums located in the historic village of Roslyn. This new development of 78 residences offers a truly unique opportunity for modern and luxurious maintenance-free living on Long Island’s Gold Coast. Twelve acres of landscaped grounds create a serene neighborhood enclave conveniently located within close proximity to Manhattan, with nearby LIRR access via the Roslyn, Greenvale, and Manhasset stations.
Amenities: Roslyn Landing’s outdoor amenities include a waterfront promenade and kayak launch, village green space, BBQ grills, children’s playground, two ponds, and access to the village dog run. Other amenities include a beautifully-designed clubhouse with a bar, catering kitchen, dining area and space for lounging, as well as a fully-equipped fitness center, children’s playroom, and golf simulator. Additionally, Roslyn Landing offers a unique lifestyle package, featuring in-home spa services by the Red Door by Elizabeth Arden, on-site personal training services with Core Fitness Studios, and exclusive membership options at Engineers Country Club.
Nearby attractions: Gerry Park, Nassau County Museum of Art, Engineers Country Club, Bryant Library, Bow Tie Cinemas Roslyn Theater, and more.
Why we love it: Two ponds and a dozen meditative acres give Roslyn Landing a far-away feel, despite its location just steps away from charming shops and celebrated dining. The children’s playground allows kids to reign over their own playtime turf. In addition to the community’s generous outdoor spaces and amenities, Roslyn Landing provides mobile onsite security throughout the community and is located in the Roslyn School District.