Delicious Lemon Poppy Oatmeal Pancakes

Searching for an easy and delicious way to up your weekend family breakfast game? Try this recipe for Lemon Poppy Oatmeal Pancakes from our friends at the National Honey Board! Not only is this recipe oh-so-tasty, but it’s also easy to execute, sure to please all ages, and it features honey–a natural product made from bees, one of our planet’s most important animals.



YIELD: Makes 6 – 2 pancake servings

INGREDIENTS

1 1/4 cups all purpose flour

1 cup rolled oats

2 lemons zested and juiced

2 T baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

2 cups unsweetened coconut milk (or other dairy or nondairy milk of your choice)

2 eggs

2 T honey

2 T oil

1 tsp. lemon or vanilla extract

(optional)

2 T poppy seeds

butter and honey for serving

DIRECTIONS

Add the flour, oats and lemon zest to a blender canister. Cover and blend on medium speed for 10-15 seconds, or until the oat break down and everything has a consistent texture. Pour into a large mixing bowl. Mix in the baking powder and salt.

In a second bowl, mix the coconut milk eggs, honey, oil, lemon juice, and extract until smooth. Pour into the dry ingredients and mix gently until everything in incorporated. Stir in the poppy seeds.

Let the batter rest for 10 minutes. It will be very thin and foamy.

Heat a nonstick griddle or frying pan over medium heat. Add a pat of butter and let melt. When the butter is melted, add 1/4 cup of pancake batter. Cook for 2-3 minutes, or until the top of the pancakes starts to look dry. Flip and cook another 1-2 minutes, until golden brown. Repeat with remaining batter, adding more butter to the pan as needed.

Serve with butter and honey.

To learn more about the National Honey Board (and for more great recipes), visit honey.com!

