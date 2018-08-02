Learn In Color: The Coolest School Supplies For Fall 2018

This fall, send your students into the classroom with the coolest school supplies in every color of the rainbow

Prepare your students–of all ages, from nursery school through middle school–for the best school year ever with a little help from our guide to the coolest school supplies for fall 2018! This year, we’ve shopped the rainbow for awesome gear in every color imaginable–from brightly-colored backpacks to pens and pencils in your child’s favorite shade, we’ve got you covered!

Fall 2018’s 40 Coolest School Supplies: