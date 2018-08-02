Learn In Color: The Coolest School Supplies For Fall 2018
This fall, send your students into the classroom with the coolest school supplies in every color of the rainbow
Prepare your students–of all ages, from nursery school through middle school–for the best school year ever with a little help from our guide to the coolest school supplies for fall 2018! This year, we’ve shopped the rainbow for awesome gear in every color imaginable–from brightly-colored backpacks to pens and pencils in your child’s favorite shade, we’ve got you covered!
Fall 2018’s 40 Coolest School Supplies:
Charlotte Olympia Incy Spiderweb Backpack
Charlotte Olympia Incy Spiderweb Backpack, $345, charlotteolympia.com
Kikkerland Red GoBot Power Bank
Kikkerland Red GoBot Power Bank, $18, kikkerland.com
Buffalo Plaid Custom Name Labels by Karidy Walker for Minted
Buffalo Plaid Custom Name Labels by Karidy Walker for Minted, $20 for 30, minted.com
Burton Lunch Sack
Burton Lunch Sack, $19.95, burton.com
Omy Graphic Weekly Desk Pads
Omy Graphic Weekly Desk Pads, $10, us.omy-maison.com
Fiskars Kids Red to Yellow Color Change Scissors
Fiskars Kids Red to Yellow Color Change Scissors, $4.50-6.50, at WalMart & Target stores
United by Blue Kids Printed Meader Lunchbox
United by Blue Kids Printed Meader Lunchbox in Rust, $20, unitedbyblue.com
7 A.M. Enfant Mini Dino
7 A.M. Enfant Mini Dino – Cotton Backpack in Army Green, $44, 7amenfant.com
Post-It Die Cut Notes
Post-It Die Cut Notes, $2.39, post-it.com
L.L.Bean Insulated Tote
L.L.Bean Insulated Tote, Small, in Dark Green, $39.95, llbean.com
Greenroom 1” Mini 3 Ring Binder
Greenroom 1” Mini 3 Ring Binder – Multicolor, $3.95, target.com
Parkland Bayside Bee Flash Backpack
Parkland Bayside Bee Flash Backpack, $37.99, parklandmfg.com
Staples 12-in Ruler, Sloths
Staples 12-in ruler, Sloths, $2, staples.com
Paperchase Avocado Pen
Paperchase Avocado Pen, $4.64, paperchase-usa.com
Stella McCartney Kids Skate Backpack
Stella McCartney Kids Skate Backpack in Gray, $94, stellamccartney.com
Yoobi Ice Pop 3-PK Highlighters
Yoobi Ice Pop 3-PK Highlighters, $3.99, yoobi.com
Yoobi Binder Zip Case – Unicorn
Yoobi Binder Zip Case – Unicorn, $4.99, yoobi.com
Cynthia Rowley Composition Books
Cynthia Rowley Composition Books, $3.49 each, staples.com
L.L.Bean Classic Teardrop Waxed-Canvas Backpack
L.L.Bean Classic Teardrop Waxed-Canvas Backpack in Charcoal, $99, llbean.com
Crate & kids Sesame Street Cookie Monster Backpack
Crate & kids Sesame Street Cookie Monster Backpack, $29, crateandbarrel.com
Cheeky Kids Insulated Lunch Bag
Cheeky Kids Insulated Lunch Bag – Red Cherries, $9.99, cheekyhome.com
Fulton Bag Co. Upright Navy and Red Floral Lunch Bag
Fulton Bag Co. Upright Navy and Red Floral Lunch Bag, $12.99, target.com
Kipling Freedom Star Wars Printed Pencil Case
Kipling Freedom Star Wars Printed Pencil Case in Interstellar Storm Print, $34, kipling-usa.com
Jaima City US Backpack
Jaima City US Backpack, $70, jaima.co
Kikkerland iPhone Lightning Anchor Charging Cable
Kikkerland iPhone Lightning Anchor Charging Cable, $10, kikkerland.com
Pottery Barn Kids Classic Critter Panda Lunch Bag
Pottery Barn Kids Classic Critter Panda Lunch Bag, $14.99, potterybarnkids.com
Paperchase Blues Ring Binder
Paperchase Blues Ring Binder, $6.64, paperchase-usa.com
ZoLi Tokipip Insulated Beverage Container
ZoLi Tokipip Insulated Beverage Container in Kaiju, $30, zoli-inc.com
Paperchase Kawaii Kool Mini Llama Erasers
Paperchase Kawaii Kool Mini Llama Erasers, $3.50, paperchase-usa.com
Crayola Take Note! 6 ct. Erasable Highlighters
Crayola Take Note! 6 ct. Erasable Highlighters, $6.99, shop.crayola.com
STATE Bags KANE Metallic Backpack
STATE Bags KANE Metallic Backpack in Flamingos/Silver, $70, statebags.com
PBteen Hello Kitty Backpack
PBteen Hello Kitty Backpack, $69.50, pbteen.com
tokidoki Mermicorno Notebook
tokidoki Mermicorno Notebook, $7.95, BN.com
A Little Adventure Notebook by Sharon O. for Minted
A Little Adventure Notebook by Sharon O. for Minted, $16, minted.com
S’ip by S’well Seal the Deal Travel Mug
S’ip by S’well Seal the Deal Travel Mug, $24.99, sipbyswell.com
Kate Spade New York Stripes and Dots Pencil Set
Kate Spade New York Stripes and Dots Pencil Set, $20, BN.com
Yoobi Double Handle Lunch Bag
Yoobi Double Handle Lunch Bag – Pink Double Ice Cream Repeat, $12.99, yoobi.com
Eastpak Padded Pak’r in Crushed Pink
Eastpak Padded Pak’r in Crushed Pink, $55, eastpak.com
Skip Hop Luna Llama Zoo Lunchie Insulated Kids Lunch Bag
Skip Hop Luna Llama Zoo Lunchie Insulated Kids Lunch Bag, $15, skiphop.com
Cheree Berry Paper First Day of School Banner Bundle
Cheree Berry Paper First Day of School Banner Bundle, $89, maisonette.com