7 Activities To Celebrate The 7 Principles Of Kwanzaa
Kwanzaa is a time for family and honoring the seven main principles. Follow this guide for the best Kwanzaa events to celebrate within the community.
Come to these events around the city to enjoy these Kwanzaa festivities with the family and celebrate the seven major principles of this holiday. What better way to spend Kwanzaa than to celebrate with the community. From creative craft workshops to singing and dancing– it will be an unforgettable Kwanzaa this year!
7 Great Kwanzaa Events:
-
Kwanzaa Family Celebration
This Kwanzaa, celebrate by making a Mkeka placemat at the Museum of the City of New York–a workshop designed for both adults and kids to enjoy. Learn about this African-American holiday while you weave a custom, colorful placemat to put your favorite holiday treats on. Free with admission, 11am-2pm, December 26. Museum of the City of New York, 212.534.1672, mcny.org
-
Kwanzaa 2018
Join the grand celebration of Kwanzaa and its seven principles known as Nguzo Saba, recognizing unity, culture, and community. This year, Dr. Linda H. Humes, scholar and storyteller, will be hosting Kwanzaa. Be immersed in the song and dance of the Afro-Cuban traditional performances. Free with admission, 12-5pm, December 29. Milstein Hall of Ocean Life, 212-769-5100, amnh.org
-
Funiki Jam’s Holiday Beat
This holiday musical is not just focused on one celebration, but loads of worldly holidays for this time of the year. This family-friendly Off-Broadway invites children to learn about holidays like Kwanzaa, Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, Chinese New Year, and Shichigosan. New York City is a place of many cultures– a great way to celebrate them all in one show! $30, 11am-12pm, November 23. Actors Temple Theatre, funikijam.com
-
10th Annual Celebrate Kwanzaa!
Come to the largest, family Kwanzaa event in the city! It will be a five-day celebration of learning about the African-American holiday and its seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, faith, and creativity. Don’t miss out on these festivities for the entire family. $11 or free for members, times vary, December 26-30. Brooklyn Children’s Museum, brooklynkids.org
-
34th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration
Celebrate by taking a stroll through this Kwanzaa-inspired marketplace with jewelry, clothing, crafts, and food. As you walk around, you can also enjoy the live music, performances, and craft workshops that they have to offer. Free, 11am-7pm, December 8. Langston Hughes Library-Community Cultural Center, queenslibrary.org
-
Brooklyn Music School-Home For The Holidays
This cross-cultural experience celebrates Kwanzaa, Christmas, and Hanukkah through the joyous music of the holiday season. This musical with feature songs from, “Rag Time,” “Into the Woods,” and “The Wiz.” Tis the season to bring families together and uniting communities in celebration. Prices Vary, 6:30-7:30pm, December 14. Brooklyn Music School, brooklynmusicschools.org
-
Kwanzaa Celebration: Regeneration Night
Apollo Theater is putting on their annual Kwanza Celebration, featuring their the New York-based dance company, Abdel Salaam’s Forces of Nature Dance Theatre. This cheerful performance showcases the best of Kwanzaa through dance and song, honoring its main principles–a great family event! Prices vary, 2 & 7:30pm, December 29. Apollo Theater, apollotheater.org