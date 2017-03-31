In partnership with Madison Square Garden and New York Sports Connection, New York Family magazine is giving one lucky family tickets to the Junior Knicks Kids Day at Madison Square Garden. Junior Knicks Kids Day presented by Royal Caribbean, will be held on Sunday April 9th at 12 noon at MSG. NY Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors. The event will include great activities for kids taking place throughout the game including face painters, glitter tattoo artists and photo booths.

To enter via email address, fill out the form below:



*indicates a required field First Name*

Last Name*

Zip Code*

Your Child's Birth/Due Date*

Child 2's Birth/Due Date

Child 3's Birth/Due Date

Child 4's Birth/Due Date

Add Child Email*

How did you hear about us?*



Want more chances to win? Enter via Facebook, click HERE!

Deadline to enter is Wednesday, April 5th, at 11:59pm

Winners will be able notified via email and be able to pick up their tickets at the will call.

About New York Sports Connection: New York Sports Connection is the leading resource on youth sports in NYC. Its searchable directory of 700+ sports programs and free weekly newsletter provide invaluable information to parents. To learn more, visit newyorksportsconnection.com

About The New York Knicks: The New York Knicks are celebrating their 70th Anniversary Season all season long. Single game tickets are available for exciting remaining matchups at the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the action. For some fun with the family buy tickets to the Junior Knicks Kids Day on April 9th today at bit.ly/KnicksKidsDayTickets

By entering this giveaway you give Family Media permission to add your e-mail address to our weekly newsletter for expectant and new parents.