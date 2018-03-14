Adorable Treats & Gifts For Easter 2018
Easter is coming up on April 1! Welcome spring with these oh-so-sweet treats and gifts for kids
Easter is coming up on April 1, 2018 (and no, that’s not an April Fool’s joke)! Up your Easter basket game this year with our favorite oh-so-adorable Easter gifts and treats for kids of all ages. From the coolest candy the cutest stuffed animals, any of these picks will keep your kiddos believing in the Easter Bunny for at least one more year!Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop
-
Woodland Birch Basket from Terrain
Woodland Birch Basket from Terrain, $24-34, shopterrain.com
-
Jacques Torres Peanut Butter Robbin's Eggs
Jacques Torres Peanut Butter Robbin’s Eggs, $12, mrchocolate.com
-
J.Crew Girls' Floral Bunny Ear Headband
J.Crew Girls’ Floral Bunny Ear Headband, $16.50, jcrew.com
-
Vosges Ensemble Printemps Extraordinaire
Vosges Ensemble Printemps Extraordinaire, $99, vosgeschocolate.com
-
Dregeno Miniature Bunny Love Matchbox
Dregeno Miniature Bunny Love Matchbox from Maisonette, $30, maisonette.com
-
Dylan's Candy Bar Easter 2018 A Cut Above The Nest Signature Oreos
Easter 2018 A Cut Above The Nest Signature Oreos – 3-piece, $15, dylanscandybar.com
-
Litloff Yellow Bird & Hares
Litloff Yellow Bird & Hares from ABC Carpet & Home, $78 each, abchome.com
-
Compartes Gourmet Chocolate Easter Egg
Compartes Gourmet Chocolate Easter Egg – Panorama Chocolate Gift Large, $59.95, compartes.com
-
Boden Bunny Booties
Boden Bunny Booties, $30, bodenusa.com
-
Jelly Belly Sparkling Bunny Corn
Sparkling Bunny Corn 3-oz. Grab & Go Bag, $2.99, jellybelly.com
-
Hello Kitty Pink Plush Bunny
Hello Kitty 8″ Plush: Pink Bunny, $19, sanrio.com
-
Bunny Hat from the Pink Olive
Bunny Hat from the Pink Olive, $36, pinkolive.com