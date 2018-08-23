Smile Big For These Top 10 Toothpaste Brands For Kids
10 kids toothpaste brands that have delicious flavors while cleaning and protecting your little ones from cavities and plaque!
Toothpaste is a total game-changer in the struggle of getting your little one to brush their teeth. Finding the perfect kids’ toothpaste that includes a delicious flavor, colorful packaging, and is easy to open and close sounds like an impossible feat, but rest assured that we have found 10 of the tastiest, safest, and most effective toothpaste brands your entire family will enjoy!
Top Kids’ Toothpaste Brands On The Market:
Aquafresh Kids Cavity Protection Toothpaste in Bubble Mint
This cavity-fighting kid-friendly bubble mint toothpaste cleans and protects your little one’s mouth from tartar, sensitivity, and bad breath! It also includes a special stand-up pump making it easy for little hands to use!
Biotene Dry Mouth Toothpaste Fresh Mint Original Flavor
With gentle low-foaming formula and no sodium, it’s the perfect toothpaste to maintain the health of your child’s mouth! Plus with its unique Bio-Active enzyme system, it fights the effects of annoying dry mouth!
Colgate Children’s 2-in-1 Toothpaste, Strawberry
The delicious strawberry flavor and fun package encourages young ones to actually brush their teeth! Not to mention the easy dispense gel formula combines toothpaste and mouthwash into one which means cleaner teeth and less of a mess for you!
Crest Pro-Health Stages Disney Princess Toothpaste
Kids will actually want to brush their teeth with this Disney princess toothpaste! It features kid-tested mild gel formula, protects from cavities, and of course includes popular princesses that your children will love!
Green People Children's Toothpaste
This organic children’s toothpaste is made for delicate teeth and gums, and is non-toxic if swallowed by babies or children! Plus, it’s made without fluoride or artificial sweeteners, so your children get the purest toothpaste possible.
Kiss My Face Kids Fluoride Free Toothpaste in Berry Smart
Your little ones will actually enjoy brushing their teeth with this vegan and cruelty-free gel toothpaste! It includes great tasting formula made with aloe leaf extract and tea tree oil that has been kid-tested and approved!
The Natural Dentist Cavity Zapper for Kids
Not only will your kids be reducing plaque and preventing gingivitis and cavities with this toothpaste, but they’ll have a total blast. Scientists and flavor experts developed this one-of-a-kind product to satisfy a child’s craving for a yummy taste while simultaneously cleaning every tooth!
Phyto Shield Ankle Biters Toothpaste
Free from all synthetic preservatives, coloring, and artificial sweeteners, this toothpaste contains natural fruit flavors and herbal oils, and is combined with a natural plant preservative to protect against plaque and build-up!
Tom’s of Maine, Natural Anti-Cavity Toothpaste for Children
This natural children’s toothpaste uses calcium and silica to gently clean teeth without any artificially sweet flavors! Plus, it’s fluoride free with no animal ingredients or animal testing!
Weleda Children's Tooth Gel
This tooth gel is a gentle effective cleanser that is fluoride-free and sugar-free! Silica cleans teeth to keep them refreshed and protected from plaque. Plus, since there are no harmful ingredients included, it’s safe for when a child accidentally swallows!