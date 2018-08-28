Kids’ Tech: Highlights Hangout Podcast



Highlights Hangout is a new monthly podcast for kids that brings beloved children’s publication Highlights Magazine to life in a whole new way.

This special podcast offers an audio spin on the stories, characters, puzzles, and jokes that kiddos know and love from the pages of Highlights. The podcast will stay true to Highlights’ “fun with a purpose” approach (which has served the publication well for over 72 years now). The podcast is produced in partnership with Tinkercast, creators of the award-winning, NPR-distributed podcast, Wow in the World, which is the most popular podcast for kids right now.

To learn more, visit highlightskids.com!