7 Kid-Friendly Haunted Houses to Visit This Halloween

Spooktacular Night Walks

Haven’t you ever wondered what happens when the zoo closes at night? This is an exciting all ages event for families to hang out at the Bronx Zoo after hours and enjoy a pizza dinner and a night walk through the zoo, along with some additional animal guests. They’re also offering a number of other fun events for all ages in this Boo at the Zoo series. Weekends through October 28. Free with admission. 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx