7 Kid-Friendly Haunted Houses to Visit This Halloween
The best part about the holidays is sharing traditions with your family. Who else loved going to haunted houses as a kid? Lucky for us, New York City is sprawling with creepy horror traps to get lost in this Halloween season. Here are some kid-friendly haunted houses that are age-appropriate and will spare your children from having nightmares this Halloween.
-
The Gravesend Inn
Attend the New York City College of Technology’s 20th annual haunted house—or a haunted hotel, in this case—The Gravesend Inn. This high-tech attraction is designed by the school’s unique Entertainment Technology Department. Described as a “theme-park-quality Halloween attraction,” this haunted house focuses more on the visuals rather than the typical jump scare, meaning the ghouls and ghosts won’t lunge/grab at you, and there’s little blood included. This attraction is appropriate for kids ages 10 and up. October 19-31, $10; $5 for students with ID. 186 Jay Street, Brooklyn, citytechtheatreworks.org
-
Not-So-Scary Days at Bayville Scream Park
Deemed Long Island’s “scariest haunted house” 13 years in a row, their Kids’ “Not So Scary” Days are perfect for families with younger children who still want to enjoy the Halloween season. Held on weekends from 11am-6pm, this haunted house tones down the spooks for kids with less scary effects and no live actors. There are even other attractions that are kid-friendly, like pirate adventure mini golf, a pumpkin patch, Halloween arts and crafts, and more. $24.75-39.50, Saturdays & Sundays. 8 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY, bayvillescreampark.com
-
Haunted House at Queens County Farm
This Haunted House is a great way to get the kids in the Halloween spirit! Visit the beautiful Queens County Farm for a chance to see this fun, interactive attraction. There is even a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, and other attractions that are fun for the family. This house is perfect for kids ages 6-12. $4, October 27, 1-7pm. 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, queensfarm.org
-
Halloween Haunted Walk + Fair
Go on this haunted walk through the woods with your little ghosts and ghouls to encounter zombies, witches, and werewolves. There is even a Halloween fair with family-friendly activities and delicious treats to enjoy after! This event is ideal for families with children ages 7-12. Free, October 27, 12-3pm, Prospect Park, Brooklyn, prospectpark.org
-
The Ghosts of Greenwich Village
These exciting guided tours are actually a historically informative way for you and your kids to learn more about these haunted parts of New York City. From secret cemeteries to haunted homes, this is a fun way to get kids interested in the history of New York City this Halloween season! Recommended for kids ages 7 and up. $17.50 child, $21.50 adult; check calendar for dates and times. Washington Square Park, watsonadventures.com
-
Spooktacular Night Walks
Haven’t you ever wondered what happens when the zoo closes at night? This is an exciting all ages event for families to hang out at the Bronx Zoo after hours and enjoy a pizza dinner and a night walk through the zoo, along with some additional animal guests. They’re also offering a number of other fun events for all ages in this Boo at the Zoo series. Weekends through October 28. Free with admission. 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx