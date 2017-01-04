Keeping It Class-y: Our Winter Classes Guide

Our Winter Guide To The Coolest Classes In NYC For Kids Of All Ages

14th Street Y: The 14th Street Y is excited to announce a new addition to their longstanding, highly-sought-after 2×2 Program. This twice-weekly class will introduce children ages 20-26 months to the activities, structure, routines, and social challenges of a preschool setting, while supporting them through the process of gradually separating from their grown-ups. Classes include art, music, creative movement, bookmaking, gardening, cooking, and choice time in the Y’s classroom learning centers. There will also be daily visits to their indoor gym or rooftop playground. 14streety.org

92Y: Girls and boys ages 4-5 get the basics of gymnastics this winter with 92Y’s Introduction to Gymnastics class. Children learn and build upon basic tumbling, uneven bar, balance beam, and vault skills, including handstands, cart-wheels, back hip circles, back walkovers, and more. 92y.org

Advance QuickStart Tennis: Now, even the youngest players can learn, laugh, and love tennis with Advantage QuickStart this winter. With more classes and more chances to practice outside of class – like the Red Ball Rally Club, Orange Ball Team, and Green Ball Team, kids can stay active no matter the weather Kids always play with appropriately-sized racquets and slower-bouncing balls. quickstartny.com

American Museum of Natural History: If you grew up somewhere else in the world, what kind of instruments would you find? What kind of music would you hear? Join AMNH on a trip around the globe to experience the rhythms and songs of other cultures with their new class AnthroDiscoveries: A World of Music. amnh.org

The Ant Farm: Farm Friends is the perfect program to engage your child in more play. They will introduce school concepts such as transitioning to other classrooms and activities, all with you, or your caregiver’s support. This program will start in our main classroom giving your child many options such as play dough, puzzles, creative play with our kid’s kitchen, trains, sensory activities and more. Before venturing to the petting zoo to see the animals, you kids will create an art project. The program ends with meeting a new animal every week and free time in our petting zoo. theantfarms.org

Apple seeds: Named “Best Music Class” by New York Magazine, songs for seeds is a rockin’ music program that encourages children ages newborn to 6 years to sing, dance, and play along with a live, three-piece band. Kids rock out with children’s instruments, as well as real drums, guitars, keyboards, and instruments from around the world. They learn shapes, colors, numbers, cultural sounds, magic, and more—all through hip and fun music. appleseedsplay.com

Atlantic Acting School: Atlantic for Kids’ Mini-Musical Workshop is the perfect program for the young, aspiring actor looking for additional performance outlets. Participants will be cast in an adapted musical, and will bring the show to life through staging, choreography, vocal arrangements, and character development. The class culminates in a performance for family and friends. atlanticactingschool.org

Asphalt Green: In Asphalt Green’s 5-6-year-old non-contact Flag Football program, children will be introduced to football fundamentals through instruction and game play. Experienced coaches will emphasize the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship in a fun, kid-friendly environment. It is a great way to make new friends and learn new skills. asphaltgreen.org

Baby Fingers: Learn American sign language through songs and play with other parents, educators, and children close to your child’s age at Baby Fingers’ Signature Sign Language classes. Go home each week with new vocabulary and new tunes to enhance communication between you and your child! Whether you intend to incorporate sign language in your life for the long term or simply during this pre-verbal/developing verbal time, watch in awe as your child discovers the world of language. See the research come to life, as music and sign language both aid in the development of language and literacy. Baby Fingers programs incorporate the research supporting the benefits of sign language at all ages and stages, for children with and without special needs. mybabyfingers.com

The Ballet Club: These classes for very young children and their caregivers weave together elements of movement, dance, and imaginary play in a child-centered environment. Story-telling, songs, movement games, nursery rhymes, and music shape children’s dance and creative movement experiences. Through guided exploration, children have the opportunity to relate to others and to begin to learn the skills of participating in a dance class. theballetbclub.com

Ballet Hispanico: Ballet Hispánico’s Los Pasitos Early Childhood program (ages 2-5) merges creativity, culture, and technique! Little ones build coordination, spatial awareness, and musicality while developing unique self-expression. Students learn proper dance etiquette and explore the rich spectrum of Latino culture in a welcoming studio environment. ballethispanico.org

Bija Kids: Bija Playgroup offers families with children ages 1-3 years the perfect introduction to a classroom environment. Each session includes guided free play with developmentally appropriate materials, followed by a teacher-led activity ranging from movement and music to sensory play and visual art. Bija Playgroup is interactive in an environment conducive to learning in fun and engaging ways. bijakids.com

Bilingual Birdies: Prepare for your summer Paris trip this February with Bilingual Birdies at the 67th Street Library. An outstanding live musician will guide your little ones to fluency with the help of their magical guitar, dear friend Myla Birdie, and a bubble dance party. The best part is these classes are free! bilingualbirdies.com

Book Nook: Book Nook’s Enrichment Program on the UWS is branching out to Tribeca in Spring 2017! They will offer literacy and enrichment classes for children ages 6 months to 7 years. Open-Play Learning, Birthday Parties, and Baby Hoots are just some of the new features added to the program. booknooknyc.com

Brooklyn Acting Lab: Young actors are invited to sing, dance, and act their way through a fully-staged production! Build ensemble, create character, learn technique, and have fun while putting on a show. Open to children in grades 1-5 (Jr. Musical Ensemble) and grades 6-9 (Musical Ensemble). brooklynactinglab.org

Cary Leeds Tennis Center: Following the 10U Youth Progression, Cary Leeds offers 1 hour RED Ball tennis classes for ages 4-8. Kids use specially sized racquets, shorter courts, nets, and lower bouncing balls, which enable them to develop faster. They are taught grip, stance, and footwork as well. caryleedstennis.com

Carousel of Languages: Carousel of Languages is an early childhood foreign language program offering lessons in Italian, French, Spanish, Mandarin, Russian, Hindi, Greek, Hebrew, ESL, and Turkish! Their methodology is based on multi-sensory learning through verbal, visual and tactile association. It is your child’s doorway to global citizenship! carousellanguages.com

Chabad Preschool at Beekman-Sutton: A magical Shabbat experience for babies and toddlers (ages 6 months to 2 years) is offered Thursday afternoon at Baby Loves Shabbat! hosted by Manhattan Jewish Montessori-Chabad. Challah baking, sensory, and art experiences are available as well as a musical, joyful Shabbat sing-a-long with parachute, bubbles, and more. chabadsutton.org

Chelsea Piers: Flip-N-Kick is a hybrid class for ages 3-5 that combines the strength and flexibility of gymnastics with the coordination and agility of soccer. Your little athlete will learn the basics of both sports while discovering what kind of activity they enjoy. chelseapiers.com

Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA): Young artists will explore fundamental design principles including pattern, form, and function through a series of projects, including fabric printing, weaving, and tote bag design. Students will be introduced to the tradition of batik designs, will learn to turn a painting into a fashion statement inspired by Yves Saint Laurent, and will be introduced to artists and designers throughout history. cmany.org

Church Street School for Music and Art: Church Street School’s early childhood music and art classes will inspire your little one’s natural delight for rhythm, song, color, and texture. With a strong emphasis on process over product, our children’s classes build a foundation in creative thinking, social skills, and exploration. churchstreetschool.org

Citibabes: Cittybitty at Citibabes creates opportunities that aid babies (ages 2-12 months) in reaching important developmental milestones. Grown-ups will be guided through exercises that encourage bonding with your baby and stimulate physical, cognitive, and social-emotional skills. citibabes.com

CodeAdvantage: CodeAdvantage has reimagined how girls and boys can learn to code. With specially designed classes for first to eighth graders, CodeAdvantage teaches kids how to create through coding. Teachers help young kids make fun and interactive projects to bring their imaginations to life! codeadvantage.org

Coding Space: At the GirlCode Program, your daughter can explore her curiosity for technology and learn to code. Beginner to advanced students are challenged to foster their critical thinking skills. Inspire your daughter to become a leader in the world of technology! thecodingspace.com

Collina Italiana: Set on the Upper East Side and in the Financial District, Collina Italiana’s classes allow children to benefit from a comprehensive approach to learning in an age-appropriate and inviting atmosphere. Classes for kids include il Giardino dei Bambini (ages 2-4), and Girotondo Giallo, Rosso, Blu & Viola (ages 2-9). Children gather around to share learned words and expressions through playful, skill-building activities such as games, songs, dances, and stories. collinaitaliana.com

Columbus Gym: Tiny Tot Fitness at Columbus Gym allows children to explore a new space and new equipment with the comfort of a caregiver by their side. Children will have the chance to use all the gymnastics equipment their 2,500-square-ft studio has to offer, like beams, bars, rings, trampoline, and tumbling mats, as well as enjoy weekly sports stations, songs, parachute play, bubbles, and stamps! columbusgymnyc.com

ConstructionKids: As part of the Building Everyday after school class at ConstructionKids, students learn how to safely use a wide range of real tools to build a dynamic series of projects, while fostering self-reliance, problem solving, confidence, and creativity. constructionkids.com

The Craft Studio: Little Hands Art encourages little artist to dive in deeper into more in depth art techniques and projects all while in a fun environment with lots of different activities each session to keep them interested. Kids finish each class with a fun dance party to get their wiggles out! craftstudionyc.com

Creative Play for Kids: For babies ready to explore! Move, groove, paint, and play in the Messy Movers classes! This upbeat and fun class includes grooving and moving to live music then making a messy and creative art project. creativeplayforkids.com

The Diller-Quaile School of Music: Children can begin their lifelong musical journey at The Diller-Quaile School of Music. Through singing, instrument play, and movement, music is explored within a supportive group environment, led by accomplished singer-educators with exquisite live piano accompaniment. diller-quaile.org

Discovery Programs: For parents looking for a nurturing introduction to preschool for twos, Discovery Programs’ On My Own program is the way to go. Two to three days a week, children are supported as they develop independence, socialization skills, and a love for school. Weekly gym and music time round out the classroom experience that includes art, free play, circle time, and snacks. discoveryprograms.com

Eastside Westside Music Together: Bond with your baby through the love of music! Your voice is the most important voice to your baby so now is the time to share it while making music with the moms next door! ESWS Music Together baby classes are for infants under 7 months. eswsmusictogether.com

EBL Coaching: EBL Coaching will be offering its weekend skills building classes this winter at its Upper East Side location. Students in grades pre-K-6 will work in small groups and will learn research-based, multi-sensory‎ techniques to develop their reading, writing, and math skills. Specialized programs, including Orton Gillingham instruction, are available for students with dyslexia, learning disabilities, and ADHD. eblcoaching.com

Evolution Enrichment Center: Girls will love dressing up for ballet, the twirling, and the sea of pink and purple at My First Ballet Class. They will learn and explore body placement, flexibility, balance, and technique, as well many of the basic positions, terms and steps of ballet, and express themselves through structured movement. evolutionenrichment.com

Fastbreak Kids: Fastbreak Kids’ popular Upper East Side Multi-Sport Classes (ages 2–5) are now also offered on the Upper West Side! Every 3-4 weeks, children are introduced to a new sport including basketball, baseball, soccer, football, hockey, and tennis. While smaller athletes are introduced to basic skills through creative play and station based learning, older athletes improve their skills through mini-games and competition style activities. fastbreakkids.com

French Institute Alliance Francais (FIAF): Treat your kids to snow days en français! FIAF’s Winter French Day Camps immerse children (of all French language levels) in French language and culture with cooking classes, outings with arctic animals, and a week of frosty fun! fiaf.org

Fukasa Kai: Fun and content-appropriate private special needs karate classes for kids with cognitive and physical challenges at available at Fukasa Kai. Private karate training with a nurturing and understanding instructor is a great way for a child with special needs to improve their self-control, positive attitude, fitness, and confidence level. upperwestsidekarate.com

The Gaga Center: Calling all K-5 gaga fans! Join the fun this winter in our one-hour after school gaga sessions on Mondays or Thursdays from 3:30-4:30pm. Classes include one hour of gaga fun with a warm-up, instruction, and loads of time to play. Kids get in on the action while learning gaga and athletic skills. gagacenter.com

German-American School: At the German-American School, children learn more than the basics of a foreign language. The afterschool German language program starts with the ABCs and coloring, and after eight years, students graduate with a New York State Regents Accredited diploma. Classes meet once a week and the school has four locations throughout the greater NYC area. german-american-school.org

Gotham Tennis: From beginners to rising stars, Gotham’s PTR certified pros are experienced in teaching the fundamentals while stressing sportsmanship, hard work, and fun. With prime locations throughout Manhattan and the greater NYC metro area including Gotham Stadium Tennis Center–NYC’s newest and largest indoor/outdoor tennis center, a convenient Gotham tennis location is only a short trip away from you. And with Gotham’s growing number of offerings at local schools, it’s more convenient than ever to get your kids into the game. gothamtennis.com

Gymtime Rhythm & Glues: Go on a culinary adventure this fall at Gymtime’s Kitchen Little Cooking School. Your budding chef will learn a variety of cooking techniques as they cook their way through recipes designed exclusively for Kitchen Little. Every class contains a dash of nutrition, a pinch of action, and a heaping spoonful of fun—all the while highlighting healthful habits and making good food happy food. gymtime.net

HiArt!: HiArt!’s going over the top with a new class for TV lovers with The Producers: A Videomaking Extravaganza for Arty Kids! Join renowned artist Guy Richards Smit in making a sitcom from scratch out of Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte. Kids will adapt the libretto, incorporate improv comedy, props and costumes, and make an original TV movie! hiartkids.com

¡HOLA! A Playgroup in Spanish: ¡HOLA!’s Two’s-Three’s Program was designed to provide a great introduction or boost your child’s emerging Spanish skills. Classes are taught through the use of visual, auditory, and verbal input, including original and traditional music, games, props, art, play, and literacy, engaging children in a multi-sensory learning process. holaplaygroup.com

HudsonWay Immersion School: HudsonWay Immersion School’s Mandarin Afternoon Preschool uses play-based learning to build school readiness skills while fostering curiosity, creativity, and confidence. Taught 100% in Mandarin, teachers use music, movement, and arts and crafts to engage learning. hwis.org

Intellectual Kids Club: In Intellectual Kids Club’s Time Travel class(ages 4-8), the books The Time Machine by G.H. Wells and Icarus at the Edge of Time by Brian Greene are dramatized while kids learn about time travel. They can go back in time and travel to different places on Earth as well as in space while learning about black holes, gravity, space, and time. Kids can play improvisation games, use hands-on activities, and create 3D art projects and crafts. Intellectual Kids Club offers this class in small home based groups. intellectualkidsclub.com

Jazz at Lincoln Center: This winter explore the lively personalities and swingin’ music of jazz legends such as Louis Armstrong, Charles Mingus, Ella Fitzgerald, and many more at WeBop, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s early-childhood jazz education program for children ages 8 months to 5 years. jazz.org

JCC Manhattan: The possibilities are endless for the projects young artists can create in this pottery class for ages 7-10. Children can make a set of handmade dishes they can actually use at home, artistic sculptures, beads for necklaces, and more. jccmanhattan.org

Jodi’s Gym: Do you have a preschooler who is always on the move? Jodi’s Gym’s Tumbling Tots will keep them flippin’ head over heels while the fundamentals of gymnastics (and all sports) are developed. In a class filled with giggles and laughter, your child will gain self-confidence while experiencing the joys of gymnastics. jodisgym.com

Karma Kids Yoga: Girls ages 11 and up will practice basic and challenging poses, partner poses, group poses, journaling, meditation, play games and activities for supporting each other, and share about themselves at the Girl Power Yoga class. We’ll focus on positive self-image, self-love, and kindness towards ourselves and others, and being strong inside and out. Girl Power! karmakidsyoga.com

Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy (KTUGA): KTUGA’s unique, child-centered classes are ideal for children ages 3.5 and up! With classes held from January to March at Yorkshire Towers at East 86th Street, students are given a chance to tap in to their creativity to build the skills that will serve them both on and off the course. ktuga.com

Kaufman Music Center: Lay the foundation for a lifetime of music! Dalcroze classes for ages 2.5-8 offer an active, hands-on approach to musical concepts with games, songs, stories, creative movement, and improvisation. This is great preparation for learning a musical instrument! kaufmanmusiccenter.org

Kids at Art: In Kids at Art’s children’s art classes, kids can explore the basics of art in a warm, nurturing environment, where everyone is an artist! Children will learn to use various mediums, like paint, pencil, cray pas, watercolor, and more, as well as learn about collage, printmaking, sculpture, plaster, and papier mache. Kids will develop their drawing skills and learn to draw and paint from still life or a photograph. kidsatartnyc.com

Kids at Work: Mess it Up is Kids at Work’s messy, sensory-based art class. Designed for active children, students can squirt, pour, and scoop to their heart’s content, with “sitting still” completely optional! Mess it Up I (18 months to 2.5 years) and II (2-4 years) are taught by a teacher with over 10 years of toddler art experience. kidsatworknyc.com

Kids in Sports: Girls and boys 2.5-4 years old prepare to become full time students in Kids in Sports drop-off Pre-School Athletes program by combining their sports program with a classroom segment designed to aid pre-school learners. kidsinsports.com

Kumon: The Kumon Math and Reading Programs (offered at their many locations throughout the city) are designed to advance your child’s comprehension and appreciation for learning—providing an edge throughout school. But the lifelong benefits often go far deeper. kumon.com

Language Workshop for Children: The Two Terrific Three Fantastic Preschool Alternative language immersion program is conducted in English, Spanish, French, Chinese, or Italian. Children learn language through songs, games, yoga, cooking, and crafts. It is a program where children can effortlessly build vocabularies, recognize musical patterns, and get an insight into other cultures. swcenrichmentcenter.com

LAUNCH Math and Science Centers: For spring 2017, LAUNCH Math & Science Centers will feature I Wanna Be… STEM Classes with hands-on projects for the pre-K/K set including mechanical puppets and electric marble mazes in I Wanna Be…An Engineer!, while in I Wanna Be…An Astronaut! kids explores rockets, planets, and our solar system. launchmath.com

Little Maestros: Little Maestros is an award-winning, early-childhood and educator-approved infant and toddler music program dedicated to providing an unparalleled experience. They continue to raise the bar in children’s music classes. Classes are complete with original interactive activities, a language development segment, musical story time, imaginative and pretend play, global awareness segments, puppet shows with a special message, a dance party, and much more. littlemaestros.com

Lycee Français de New York: Culture is a fundamental aspect of language learning at the Lycée Français de New York, and January is no exception. The school will welcome Marie-Jo Thério, one of Québec’s best-known singers, for a special evening musical performance in French on January 19. They welcome francophiles and French-speaking students from across the community of New York to hear her gorgeous voice and engage in the culture of our French-speaking neighbors in Québec. lfny.org

MAGIC Activity Center: Page to Stage is an innovative theater class that provides a fun and engaging way to integrate literacy and drama. Each week children will read and then act out a story using the “actor’s tool box” to develop reading comprehension, vocabulary, creative problem solving, and cooperation in an artistic and exciting environment. magicactivitycenter.com

Moosiki Kids: Moosiki has opened its classes to the littlest of students, starting at 2 months old! This 30 minute class for babies who are pre-crawlers includes rattle shakers, movement songs, Moosiki originals, puppets, and more. moosikikids.com

MusiBambino: At MusiBambino, kids get to play real musical instruments and imitate their teacher in fun group ensembles with friends. Specially-designed kid-sized violins, cellos, accordions, and more await the touch of curious little hands. musibambino.com

North Sky Kung Fu: This venue offers one of NYC’s most unique and personal martial arts programs for kids. They introduce children to Kung Fu in a safe, family-oriented atmosphere taught by lifetime martial artists. Kids learn practical self-defense techniques and the psychology of staying safe. northskykungfu.com

NORY: Young entrepreneurs learn to understand others’ needs, develop solutions to a problem, and gain the courage to take risks while starting their own business. Over six weeks, children will conduct market research, develop a product, create a marketing strategy, and, of course, hit the pavement to make some sales! nory.co

NY City Explorers: At Backpacks & Binoculars AfterSchool Adventures, kids can travel the globe through an interdisciplinary study of the world. With hands-on experiences, enrichment classes, and service-learning projects, NY City Explorers cultivate young minds to view themselves as an integral part of our global community. nycityexplorers.com

NY Kids Club: Math Magic introduces students to addition, subtraction, logic, and patterns through fun projects and a curriculum aligned with NYS Learning Guidelines & Common Core. Architects and engineers will teach future designers, engineers, and builders to express themselves creatively, think theoretically, and solve problems mathematically. nykidsclub.com

PandaTree: Early foreign language exposure boosts brainpower. PandaTree makes it easy and fun with live, one-on-one online sessions with carefully hired tutors. The beginner program in Mandarin or Spanish targets ages 5-10. pandatree.com

Physique Swimming: Take the plunge in 2017 with Physique Swimming! Their Water Exploration classes are a perfect way for young swimmers ages 3-5 years to dive in and build a love of swimming! Swimmers will get acclimated and adjusted to the pool while reinforcing basic skills under the care of our talented teachers! With classes seven days per week across eigthh conveniently located Manhattan facilities, there is sure to be a class for everyone. physiqueswimming.com

Pins & Needles: Does your child like to get creative? Do they want to learn to sew? Sign them up for Pins & Needles Sewing Classes! Not only will they learn the fundamentals of machine, they will explore the fashion design process, choose stylish fabrics, develop their creativity and of course have “sew” much fun! pinsandneedlesnyc.com

Pixel Academy: Join Pixel Academy after school this spring to learn new cutting-edge tech! Members (ages 7-12) can join Brooklyn and Tribeca locations to undertake hands-on, multi-week projects in Minecraft programming, arcade game design, virtual reality, and much more. pixelacademy.org

The Prenatal Yoga Center: Mommy and Me Yoga focuses on strengthening the spiritual, emotional, and physical bond between parent and child. Using interactive, slow-moving postures the class is ideal for mommies and babies ranging from 4 weeks to crawling. The class also includes infant massage and various exercises that assist the development of your child’s motor skills. Mommy and Me Yoga will help carry you smoothly through the busy early months of caring for a new baby. prenatalyogacenter.com

Private Picassos: Budding Picassos and young Einsteins unite! Kids will go on an adventure through the intersecting worlds of science and art in this fun class! Kids can get messy with homemade chalk, Gyotaku printmaking, fossil creation, and much more. privatepicassos.com​

RoboFun: Join RoboFun’s Circuitry and Making classes, where kid can create projects using wires, microprocessors, and lights to take home! Children will increase their fluency in science, math, engineering, and computer science. robofun.org

The School at Steps: The Young Dancers Program welcomes children ages 18 months – 5 years to the exciting world of dance. Inspired by the teachings of Isadora Duncan, the program is grounded in building strength, musicality, and freedom of movement– important tools for the young “artist in training.” stepsnyc.com (All Photo credit: Eduardo Patino)

SciTech Kids: Kids learn to create 3D models using various 3D modeling tools and apps then bring their creations to life through 3D printing at the 3D Printing and Mod Design classes. Using critical thinking skills, they sketch and prototype to produce amazing take-home projects, even 3D printed treats, using their new food extruder! In Mod Design, kids learn to code using their favorite games the model. sci-techkids.com

Shooting Stars NYC: Dancers ages 6-8 can learn hip-hop, street jazz, and technique in Shooting Stars’ non-competitive dance class, the Lil Stars! This beginning class will build on fundamentals, focus on technique, and dancers will learn a slamming routine to some of today’s hottest, child-friendly hip-hop songs! shootingstarsnyc.com

Super Soccer Stars: Kick the chill away with Super Soccer Stars’ indoor winter season! They teach soccer skills in a fun, non-competitive and educational environment. Through their age-specific curriculum, they use soccer to nurture, build self-confidence and develop teamwork. supersoccerstars.com

Sutton Place Family Center: Come learn and meet other families with your toddler and get out of the cold! The Toddler Program at Sutton Place Family Center is a great place for you and your child to explore new activities and interact with peers! spsnyc.org

Swim Jim: Children who learn to swim at a young age reach developmental milestones earlier than expected. Splash, play, and learn with your baby in Swim Jim’s 6-15-month-old program, SwimFants! This introduction to the aquatic environment uses exploration and age-appropriate games to facilitate the learning process. swimjim.com

TADA! Youth Theater: Center Stage Cabaret allows tweens & teens to create an original cabaret which will be presented on TADA!’s off-Broadway stage! Learn how to present an exciting evening of music that connects to a theme chosen by you! tadatheater.com

Taste Buds Kitchen: Learn to bake like the pros as we master the perfect techniques for handmade breads, pies, muffins, cookies, and cakes! Each day we will learn a new baking skill making both savory and sweet recipes to keep your taste buds cheering! tastebudskitchen.com

Tennis Innovators: Tennis Innovators Academy provides a fast paced, high energy, totally fun learning experience. They are offering indoor and outdoor tennis classes, camps, and lessons throughout NYC for players as young as 3 years. All ages and levels are welcome. tennisinnovators.com

TLB Music: This winter and spring, TLB Music students are learning about musical theater at “Betty Loves Broadway!” Every week, children meet a new Broadway musical and work on age-appropriate development milestones through play. As always, the curriculum also includes classical music, kid favorites, and popular hits! tlbmusic.com

Trevor School: Trevor Tots “Grown-Up and Me” classes for ages 2.5-4 offer art, music, science, and Spanish classes that all taught by Trevor teachers. These classes are a great way to prep your child for grade school, with the help of some experienced and devoted teachers! trevor.org

Voilà Chocolat: Le Petit Chocolatier is the new chocolate workshop for kids packed with a ton of fun. Learn the basics about the origins, the production process, and the chemistry of chocolate in this interactive educational class at Voilà Chocolat. voila-chocolat.com

Wildlife Conservation Station: The hour-long caretaker-and-me program Zoo Play allows you and your child to explore the natural world together. Little Hatchlings (12-23 months) and Toddler Time (2-3 years) feature sensory stations, songs, stories, and animal visitors. Zoo Play is held on weekends and select weekdays at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, and Queens Zoo. wcs.org

Willan Academy: Sing and learn “Annie: The Musical” in a fun and supportive environment this winter! Kids (age 6 and up) will learn not only songs from the musical, but also important facts about the musical. Students also learn about vocal technique. willanacademy.com

YMCA NYC: Youth Breakdancing Class (ages 4-11) at the Chinatown YMCA is perfect for children who like to move and express themselves to energetic rhythms. Students will learn the foundation of breakdancing and hip hop movement while focusing on the development of each child’s personal confidence and individual style. ymcanyc.org

Yogi Beans: Mini-Bean Yoga classes are extremely imaginative and creatively incorporate easily understood explanations of breathing techniques, yoga poses, and focus and concentration games all while maintaining a fun and playful environment. yogibeans.com

Yorkville Youth Athletic Association (YYAA): Since 1968, the YYAA has offered sports, performing arts, and after-school programs for boys and girls in grades pre-K-12. Programs include baseball, basketball, soccer, lacrosse, dodge ball, football (flag and tackle), hockey, tennis, theater, and more. yyaa.org