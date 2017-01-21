Keep That Pregnant Mom Glow With These Natural Skincare Products
Just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean you have to give up your skin care routine.
Editor’s Note: While we love giving you the best tips and product recommendations for pregnancy and motherhood, we are not doctors! Make sure to check with your doctor before using any new products, natural or not, during your pregnancy.
Learning that you are pregnant can be one of the most exciting things in the world, but once your doctor tells you all of the ingredients you have to avoid to keep your baby healthy, the idea of finding all new beauty and skincare products can be a bit daunting. You may have to give up some of your favorite items and brands, but thankfully there are plenty of all natural options for you to choose from, and they may work even better than what you used before!
Thanks to this list of ingredients that pregnant women should avoid, published by FitPregnancy, we’ve created a list of natural, hydrating, and glow-inducing products to help you take care of your growing bump without sacrificing your skincare routine!
Deodorant Stick by Meow Meow Tweet
These vegan, handcrafted deodorant sticks are loaded with natural oils, butters, and extracts, like sunflower seed oil and cocoa seed butter, that keep armpits moisturized and smelling fresh all day long. Available in Lavender Bergamot and Lemon Eucalyptus and perfect for people with sensitive pregnancy skin, these uniquely scented deodorants also contain about double the product as compared to name brand deodorants. All you need is a thin layer of this stuff and you'll be smelling sweet (or zesty) all day long!
Photo Courtesy of Meow Meow Tweet
GREEN APPLE Pregnancy Peel by Juice Beauty
Juice Beauty, the makers of everyone's favorite Green Apple Peel, have a formula specifically created for use during pregnancy. Designed to exfoliate, tone, and brighten the skin, this particular mask is formulated without Vitamin A, so that pregnant women and new moms can take care of their skin safely. This is the perfect thing to apply after taking off makeup or to get rid of that pesky pregnancy pimple!
Photo Courtesy of Juice Beauty
Sunshine Body Cream by Captain Blankenship
Pamper your skin with this luxurious body cream from Captain Blankenship. Made with just 7 ingredients, including Non-GMO Vitamin E, Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, and Organic Rosehip Seed Oil, this cream is soft to the touch and applies beautifully to the skin, leaving it soft without any greasy feeling like some other creams. Bonus: it has practically no scent, so pregnant mommas with sensitive noses can use it, too!
Photo Courtesy of Captain Blankenship
Coco Rose Lip Conditioner by Herbivore
Care for your lips with Herbivore's Coco Rose Lip Conditioner, the perfect alternative to your usual lip balm. Just a thin layer on your lips will keep them feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated, thanks to the use of natural ingredients like Virgin Coconut Oil and Moroccan Rose Absolute, which is distilled from the rare Moroccan Red Rose. The lack of tint makes this the perfect product to apply before bed, throughout the day, or under your favorite lipsticks.
Photo Courtesy of Herbivore Botanicals
Resilience Pregnant Belly Oil by Soapwalla
Stretch marks--one of the unfortunate side effects of pregnancy. Fortunately, you can keep them at bay with constant hydration and healing, preferably with a natural product. Soapwalla's Resilience Oil is a great vegan alternative to drugstore stretch mark creams, using oils like Meadowfoam and Coconut and other ingredients to help encourage natural collagen regeneration, heal damaged skin, and alleviate itchiness. Your skin will thank you!
Photo Courtesy of Soapwalla
Hydra-Repair Day Cream by Grown Alchemist
Moisturizing is key for every woman, but especially important for a pregnant woman whose skin goes through a lot during 9 months. Grown Alchemist's non-greasy moisturizer hydrates skin without excess shine, and includes ingredients like Camellia Oil and Mayblossom. Its the perfect cream to naturally enhance your pregnancy glow!
Photo Courtesy of Grown Alchemist
Lapis Facial Oil by Herbivore
Pregnant women deserve some luxury, and that is where the gorgeous blue Lapis Facial Oil comes into play. This soft, silky oil applies beautifully to the skin while clarifying it and reducing any redness or inflammation. Perfect for pregnancy acne, this oil includes Blue Tansy, a powerful anti-inflammatory, and Squalane, a vegetable-derived protective barrier against hyper pigmentation that promotes hydration. It does have a strong scent thanks to the natural ingredients, so women with sensitive noses should take note.
Photo Courtesy of Herbivore Botanicals
Universal Cure Balm by True Moringa
No matter how good you are at applying your creams, sometimes you just need a little extra hydration for those dry, chapped areas. True Moringa's Universal Cure Balm is great for any part of your body that needs some TLC, like lips, elbows, and knees. Besides intense hydration, this natural balm is anti-aging and formulated with natural ingredients like Cocoa Butter, Moringa Oil, and Vitamin E.
Photo Courtesy of True Moringa
Face Mask by Meow Meow Tweet
Sensitive and acne-prone pregnancy skin is no match for the Meow Meow Tweet Face Mask! Made with only 4 ingredients, French Pink Clay, Pumpkin Powder, Chickpea Flour, and Aloe Vera Powder, this nutrient rich, antioxidant mask is perfect for all skin types and works to even skin tone, draw out impurities, lighten scars, and moisturize. Is there anything this mask can't do?
Photo Courtesy of Meow Meow Tweet
Coconut Milk Bath Soak by Herbivore
Relax in the tub while moisturizing your skin with Herbivore's Coconut Milk Bath Soak. Not only is the smell heavenly, but it will leave your skin feeling silky smooth thanks to the Coconut Milk Powder and Vanilla Essential Oil found inside. We bet you won't leave the tub!
Photo Courtesy of Herbivore Botanicals