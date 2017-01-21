Keep That Pregnant Mom Glow With These Natural Skincare Products

Editor’s Note: While we love giving you the best tips and product recommendations for pregnancy and motherhood, we are not doctors! Make sure to check with your doctor before using any new products, natural or not, during your pregnancy.

Learning that you are pregnant can be one of the most exciting things in the world, but once your doctor tells you all of the ingredients you have to avoid to keep your baby healthy, the idea of finding all new beauty and skincare products can be a bit daunting. You may have to give up some of your favorite items and brands, but thankfully there are plenty of all natural options for you to choose from, and they may work even better than what you used before!

Thanks to this list of ingredients that pregnant women should avoid, published by FitPregnancy, we’ve created a list of natural, hydrating, and glow-inducing products to help you take care of your growing bump without sacrificing your skincare routine!