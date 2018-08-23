Karma Kids Yoga Is Adding A New Class Just For Babies

Karma Kids Yoga will turn your infant into a full-on yogi through this new Baby Yoga class that strengthens muscles and promotes better sleeping patterns!

Karma Kids Yoga is known for promoting inner-strength and confidence to young people through a variety of yoga tools that keep children moving and having a blast! Now they are offering a Baby Yoga & Developmental Movement Class that is for babies only starting September 6! The class will teach baby yoga exercises that strengthen growing muscles, aid in digestion, promote better sleeping patterns, and help your infant reach their next stage of development. Baby Yoga will make tummy time even more fun by working on sitting, scooting, crawling, and eventually walking, while also working on brain development skills!

Infants can’t come all alone of course, so moms, dads, grandparents, and caregivers alike are welcome to come and watch their little one strike warrior pose…or something similar!

The Baby Yoga & Developmental Movement Class is on Mondays at 11:30am and Thursdays at 9:30am, and lasts for 30 minutes. It’s for children ages 6 weeks through new walkers! Drop-ins are always welcome and packages are available for those interested!

To learn more, visit karmakidsyoga.com