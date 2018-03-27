The 2018 JPMA Innovation Awards Winners showcase the best new products in the baby and maternity gear space

Get ready for your yearly dose of super-cool new baby gear! Last week, on Thursday, March 22, the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) proudly announced the 2018 Innovation Awards Winners during the JPMA Baby Show in Washington, D.C.

“This year’s Innovation Award participants are a great indicator of the product trends we’re seeing emerge in the marketplace this year, and reflect what new Millennial parents are looking for in baby products,” said JPMA Executive Director Kelly Mariotti.

The JPMA awarded eight category awards and an overall highest score across all categories — the Best in Show award. Parents nationwide also voted on their must-have product for the JPMA Parent’s Pick Award, and the panel of judges awarded two honorable mentions. The Panel of Judges included representatives from Parents Magazine, Pregnant Chicken, Mother.ly, Safe Kids Worldwide, Baby Center, Baby Blossom, That Dad Mat, and UL, in addition to Family Media’s own executive editor Mia Weber.

The 2018 JPMA Innovation Awards Winners are: