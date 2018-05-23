New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    • Jazzy Spots For Your Kids To Get Musical

    Feeling musical? We picked out the best places to celebrate (and perform) all around the city.

     By Caitlin Wolper

    Jazz at Lincoln Center / WeBop

      Jazz at Lincoln Center / WeBop

      Kids from 8 months to 5 years can take part in this program, where they get to dance and stomp to jazz as they learn about its core concepts, instruments, and great performers. Their 45-minute classes call for participation from both child and adult. WeBop also offers Family Jazz Party concerts for family fun! academy.jazz.org

    Jazz for Kids

      Jazz for Kids

      Jazz Standard runs a series of youth programs, all focused on bringing kids into the jazz club in a kid-friendly environment. Their Discover Program allows students to attend interactive performances. They also have a youth orchestra aspiring musicians can join! discoverjazz.org

    Smoke Jazz & Supper Club

      Smoke Jazz & Supper Club

      Swing by for weekend jazz brunches designed specifically for kids! Grab a tasty bite as you listen in this swanky atmosphere. smokejazz.com

    Children's Jazz Choir of NYC

      Children's Jazz Choir of NYC

      Kids are contributors in this musical program; they suggest song ideas, warmups, and more. Kids can learn vocal exercises, find out about the history of famous composers, and perform with NYC musicians. childrensjazzchoirofnyc.com

    New York Jazz Academy Jelly Jamz

      New York Jazz Academy Jelly Jamz

      Jelly Jamz—part of the New York Jazz Academy—is designed to show kids as young as 6 months up to 4 years what jazz is all about. They’ll explore classic and modern jazz, original songs, and traditional folk and world music. Parents are required to attend and participate with their children. nyjazzacademy.com

    Jazz House Kids

      Jazz House Kids

      Head out to Montclair, New Jersey to see what Jazz House Kids has to offer, from classes and summer camps to special programs like CHiCA Power, an annual 6-week all-girls jazz instrumental residency that instructs in musicianship and music history. jazzhousekids.org

