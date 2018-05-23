Jazzy Spots For Your Kids To Get Musical
Feeling musical? We picked out the best places to celebrate (and perform) all around the city.
-
Jazz at Lincoln Center / WeBop
Kids from 8 months to 5 years can take part in this program, where they get to dance and stomp to jazz as they learn about its core concepts, instruments, and great performers. Their 45-minute classes call for participation from both child and adult. WeBop also offers Family Jazz Party concerts for family fun! academy.jazz.org
image: lincolncenter.org
-
Jazz for Kids
Jazz Standard runs a series of youth programs, all focused on bringing kids into the jazz club in a kid-friendly environment. Their Discover Program allows students to attend interactive performances. They also have a youth orchestra aspiring musicians can join! discoverjazz.org
image: discoverjazz.org
-
Smoke Jazz & Supper Club
Swing by for weekend jazz brunches designed specifically for kids! Grab a tasty bite as you listen in this swanky atmosphere. smokejazz.com
image: opentable.com
-
Children's Jazz Choir of NYC
Kids are contributors in this musical program; they suggest song ideas, warmups, and more. Kids can learn vocal exercises, find out about the history of famous composers, and perform with NYC musicians. childrensjazzchoirofnyc.com
image: childrensjazzchoirofnyc.com
-
New York Jazz Academy Jelly Jamz
Jelly Jamz—part of the New York Jazz Academy—is designed to show kids as young as 6 months up to 4 years what jazz is all about. They’ll explore classic and modern jazz, original songs, and traditional folk and world music. Parents are required to attend and participate with their children. nyjazzacademy.com
image: nyjazzacademy.com
-
Jazz House Kids
Head out to Montclair, New Jersey to see what Jazz House Kids has to offer, from classes and summer camps to special programs like CHiCA Power, an annual 6-week all-girls jazz instrumental residency that instructs in musicianship and music history. jazzhousekids.org
image: jazzhousekids.org